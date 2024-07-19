Spen Court makes residents dream come true

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents, Anne and Christine at Spen Court in Heckmondwike had always wanted to dance at a dance hall once again so staff at the home made their wish a reality proving the old adage, it’s never too late.

Anne and Christine have lived at Spen Court for a number of years and are beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making their dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to them and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on their faces when their dream was realised.

Staff first found out about their dream earlier this year as both ladies have always shared their passion for music and dance and whenever there is live entertainment in the home can often be seen dancing and toe-tapping along to the music despite Anne, often remarking “I don’t have the right foot-wear on!” ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping them achieve it. Anne and Christine were also accompanied by activities team who were there to witness this momentous occasion.

Resident Realises Dream

Activities assistant, Mona supported both Anne and Christine to the homes local dance studio, Sarah Taylor dance studio in Batley to watch a special performance by the studio’s pupils. They offer sessions for both adults and children, ballet, tap, street dance, cheerleading and much more. The show was performed at the Woodkirk Academy in Wakefield.

It was a wonderful surprise for Anne and Christine, Anne said: “I was on the verge of tears. It is such an amazing feeling to know that we get to watch these young people do what we loved doing.”

Paula Pearson, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Spen Court. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Anne and Christine were – and the staff loved being a part of this as well. Thank you to the dance studio for donating us the tickets to attend the event.”

Spen Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Spen Court provides residential care and dementia care for 45 residents from respite care to long term stays.