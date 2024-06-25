Shibden Head Primary Academy awarded the Wellbeing Award for Schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shibden Head Primary Academy in Bradford has been awarded the Wellbeing Award for Schools, an award focussing on making schools a place of emotional wellbeing and support by improving mental health provision for all pupils and staff.

The award, developed in partnership with the National Children’s Bureau (NCB), focuses on changing the long-term culture of the whole school. Using an evidence-based framework to drive change, it aims to help schools to deliver staff and pupil wellbeing, review staff training, and revise policies.

The initiative was led by new Headteacher, Lucy Shaw, who having witnessed first-hand the pressures that have driven professionals away from teaching, and the impact of the pandemic on children's love for school, made it her mission to prioritise mental health and wellbeing at the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The journey towards the award began with a questionnaire distributed to parents, staff, and pupils, and the feedback gathered from this survey laid the foundation for a series of changes across the school community.

Key initiatives include:

For Staff : Enhanced planning and time management strategies, ensuring staff have opportunities to express concerns and that administrative tasks are purposeful and allocated within dedicated times.

: Enhanced planning and time management strategies, ensuring staff have opportunities to express concerns and that administrative tasks are purposeful and allocated within dedicated times. For Pupils : Introduction of outdoor playground sheds with equipment for unstructured times, wellbeing afternoons, additional clubs, and fun events such as "Break the Rules Day".

: Introduction of outdoor playground sheds with equipment for unstructured times, wellbeing afternoons, additional clubs, and fun events such as "Break the Rules Day". For Parents: Improved communication and increased opportunities for involvement, such as parent/child lunches, reading sessions, and weekly newsletters.

The school has also created a snug and sensory room and is developing a nature area.

Commenting on the achievement, Lucy said: “The award was about reflecting on where we were and then acting on making sure we are delivering what staff, pupils, and parents wanted.

“I am extremely proud of what we have achieved in 12 months, and I am very excited about the plans we have for the future of Shibden HeadPrimary Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team we have created and the relationships we have with our staff, pupils, and parents make us the place to be!"