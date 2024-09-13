Real-time fall detection platform launched in West Yorkshire, revolutionising home care
"We are thrilled to introduce ISAAC Care to our clients across West Yorkshire and Teeside," said Karen Thornton, Director at Care 24-7. "This revolutionary technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care that promotes independence and enhances the lives of those we serve. ISAAC Care allows us to extend our care beyond traditional boundaries, ensuring our clients receive the support they need, whenever and wherever they need it."
Denis Weir, Senior Manager ISAAC Care added, “We are thrilled to launch our partnership with Care 24-7 in the UK. Care 24-7 has a proven track record of providing the highest-quality care to people in their own homes, and we are confident that our partnership will help to provide an always on, technology enhanced level of wrap around care."
Key benefits of ISAAC Care for Care 24-7 clients include:
- Enhanced Safety and Security: ISAAC Care’s advanced fall detection alarm capabilities provide an added layer of protection, enabling rapid response in emergencies.
- Increased Independence: ISAAC empowers individuals to maintain their independence and remain in the comfort of their own homes for longer.
- Peace of Mind for Families: Family members can rest assured knowing their loved ones are safe and well-cared for, even when they can't be there in person.
