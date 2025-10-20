Raising money for Mental Health UK means so much

I am so proud of what I have achieved.

Especially taking on my own challenge of doing 100 star jumps each day for Mental Health UK charity which altogether I have raised £160

I am so very proud. Even the charity is proud of all my hard work and determination as battling mental health myself has truly been a long battle for me but I have continued to keep on going, not letting it beat me, even getting back into what I love doing, beauty pageants. I have just competed in Royal Sapphire Pageant and came first runner up and so proud .

To see myself now is amazing. I am finally finding my self again and growing every day.

I can say i am a fighter who keeps on going and I hope I can help others and make a difference.