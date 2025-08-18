Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield celebrates leadership success in care

Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield is celebrating the success of Registered Manager Gemma Bristow, who has completed her Level 5 Diploma in Operational Management – a major step in professional leadership at Radfield and a reflection of her commitment to excellence in home care.

The nationally recognised qualification equips managers with the skills and confidence to lead teams, improve services, and deliver high-quality outcomes. For the health and social care sector, this kind of advanced training is vital to ensuring clients receive compassionate, reliable support that enhances their quality of life.

Balancing her daily responsibilities with study, Gemma’s achievement demonstrates her dedication to both personal development and the ongoing success of Radfield Home Care across Wakefield, Dewsbury, Huddersfield and LS26.

Gemma said: “Completing the Level 5 Operational Management course has been such a rewarding experience. It’s given me the opportunity to reflect, refine, and strengthen the way I lead, and I’m already seeing the benefits in how I support my team and make strategic decisions.”

Director Jackie Gillen added: “This milestone reflects the professionalism and high standards we set. Strong leadership underpins everything we do – from supporting our care team to delivering high-quality home care to clients across Wakefield and Huddersfield.”

With strong, qualified leadership at its core, Radfield Home Care continues its mission to help people age well while staying connected to the things that matter most.