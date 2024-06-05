A potential life-saving defibrillator has been installed at St Thomas' Church in Batley. Pictured from left to right: Fr Jonathan Bish, Kim Leadbeater MBE, Rtn. Steve Gooder, Pres. Mary Wallace, Kat Towler representing Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity, Jeremy Parkinson and Cllr Habiban Zaman.

A potential life-saving defibrillator has been installed at a Batley church.

The device has been located at St Thomas’ Church, on Grosvenor Road, and has been funded by the Rotary Club of Birstall Luddites, with help from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity.

The defibrillator, which is the fourth to be funded by the Luddites around Batley and Birstall, was unveiled at a special ceremony last Friday (May 31), and was dedicated to the whole community by St Thomas’ priest, Fr Jonathan Bish.

Rotarian Jeremy Parkinson, who is also a warden at the church, said: “This is a great example of different organisations working together to achieve great things.”

Fellow Rotary member Steve Gooder, in whose Presidential year the money was raised, added:

“We are very proud, as Rotarians, to be able to donate so many potentially life-saving machines to our local community.”