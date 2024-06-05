Public access defibrillator installed at Batley church
The device has been located at St Thomas’ Church, on Grosvenor Road, and has been funded by the Rotary Club of Birstall Luddites, with help from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity.
The defibrillator, which is the fourth to be funded by the Luddites around Batley and Birstall, was unveiled at a special ceremony last Friday (May 31), and was dedicated to the whole community by St Thomas’ priest, Fr Jonathan Bish.
Rotarian Jeremy Parkinson, who is also a warden at the church, said: “This is a great example of different organisations working together to achieve great things.”
Fellow Rotary member Steve Gooder, in whose Presidential year the money was raised, added:
“We are very proud, as Rotarians, to be able to donate so many potentially life-saving machines to our local community.”
A defibrillator is a high-energy electric shock treatment device for people who suffer cardiac arrest and there are an estimated 100,000 of them located across the UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.