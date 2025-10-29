Politically Thinking with Kim Leadbeater MP

As I look through my diary it is clear to see that Autumn is well and truly upon us – along with the busy parliamentary calendar that comes at this time of year as the Government passes a number of key pieces of legislation, I am pretty much booked up to the end of the year with events for Halloween, Bonfire Night, Remembrance Day, and even quite a few Christmas activities, along with the usual mix of visits to local businesses, sports clubs, charities and school visits.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And my fantastic team continue to help constituents with a wide variety of issues – from housing to healthcare and everything in between. It is also a very intense period for my Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill as it makes its way through the House of Lords. Juggling the delicate balance between time in my constituency and Westminster is not always easy; I have learnt to embrace spending so much time in London, but I am never happier than when I am heading back up North to Spen Valley.

The first 15months of Government have been intense, and whilst some excellent progress has been made in many areas, with NHS waiting times coming down, the recruitment of more doctors, commitments to build the new homes we desperately need, improve renters’ rights and employment rights, the passing of the Football Governance Bill and the Hillsborough Law, there is so much more to do – repairing and rebuilding so many broken systems will take time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I know how frustrating that can be to hear, and I acknowledged that when I appeared on the panel for BBC Radio 4’s ‘Any Questions’ a couple of weeks ago to discuss national and international issues. The political cycle doesn’t allow for how slow it can be to turn things around and undo years of damage, and Labour has got to deliver the change that people voted for and I know want to see - there is no time to waste.

Kim and local volunteers, businesses and councillors at the regular 'Friends of Heckmondwike' Forum

When people feel angry and frustrated the danger is that they are drawn to the extremes, and in the face of increasing division and polarisation I also spoke about the importance of bringing communities together and ensuring respectful civilised debate.

Spen Valley is a fantastic mix of towns and villages, each with its own unique identity, and I try to visit as many local groups, businesses, charities, sports clubs and organisations as I can. I also organise a wide variety of events and meetings covering a range of areas and issues. I hope this newsletter provides a useful update on some of the work I have been up to recently, and some national updates too.

I held a public meeting with the group who are working to reopen Cleckheaton Town Hall to discuss how the community can support them and how vital it is to reopen this valuable local asset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have so many excellent sports clubs across Spen Valley, and as a passionate advocate for the power of sport and physical activity, I hosted an event to connect local sports clubs with funding providers at Castle Hall Academy in Mirfield.

I held my ‘Friends of Heckmondwike’ Forum with local businesses, voluntary groups, sports clubs and councillors, the forum is an opportunity to network, make connections and discuss issues affecting the town; we also heard from Keep Britian Tidy about the ‘Love Where You Live’ Heckmondwike ‘Litter Pact’ Project. I hold similar forums in Mirfield and Cleckheaton and am launching one in Birstall in the new year, so if you are a local organisation and interested in attending please email me [email protected].

I visited the fantastic new tattoo studio ‘The Krypt’ in Cleckheaton and discussed the work they are doing to create a community hub, bringing people together through creativity.

I was really pleased to see the Government launch plans to make buying a home easier – particularly for first-time buyers. Plans will see first-time buyers save £710 on average, the process of buying a home cut by 4 weeks, failed transactions halved and an end to nasty surprises with the need for more upfront property information from estate agents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs have announced plans to direct £10 million obtained through water company fines into local restoration projects – including in our local area – with £76,000 for Dewsbury Country Park.

The Government announced £84 million of funding to prevent homelessness and support families this winter – including £5.2 million for Yorkshire, and support for children living in temporary accommodation in Kirklees.

I was pleased to see a further boost to funding for children’s and young people’s hospices – with £80 million of additional funding over the next three years in a multi-annual funding settlement to allow them to continue to offer vital services for families.

This past month has seen the crucial development and implementation of a ceasefire agreement in the Middle East. This is a long overdue and very welcome first step, but we must continue our work to advance peace and the rebuilding of Gaza as part of a viable Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel, in a two-state solution. The peace feels fragile and we must pray it holds, but I am extremely relieved to see that desperately needed aid is finally reaching the people of Gaza.