Picture You Dead comes to Bradford

Who says crime doesn’t pay? Peter James has sold 23 million copies of his crime thrillers worldwide with 21 consecutive UK Sunday Times number ones, as well as chart-toppers in Germany, France, Russia and Canada. He’s also a New York Times best-seller, his murder mysteries translated into 38 languages. He's launched the seventh adaptation of one of his thrillers, Picture You Dead, that is set in the veiled world of high-end art forgery, already a bestseller on paper and currently on a major UK tour.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter met producer Josh Andrews at a party in 2010 and they hit it off immediately. “We have similar taste.” Writing books and writing stage plays are two quite different disciplines, of course, quite apart from the fact it would be torture, says Peter, slimming down 120,000 words or so on paper into a 25,000-word script for two hours of theatre.

What made the book such a pleasure to write in the first place, says Peter, was that he had the great good fortune to meet real-life forger David Henty, 65, who lives up the road in Saltdean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Back in 2015, I co-wrote a book, Death Comes Knocking: Policing Roy Grace’s Brighton, with former Commander of Brighton and Hove Police, Graham Bartlett. It was Graham who introduced me to Henty.”

Picture You Dead

Twenty years earlier, Henty had been a highly successful passport forger specialising in fake watermarks. When the police eventually kicked in the door of the forgery factory, Henty was arrested, along with his co-conspirators, and subsequently sentenced to five years in prison. It was to be the very making of him.

His relatively harmless white-collar crime meant he had a pretty easy time of it inside. “I quickly found my way to the art room where I could paint to my heart’s content under the watchful eye of a couple of teachers.” What he couldn’t have predicted was his innate talent.

He has the rare gift of being able to copy the work of any painter from Fragonard to Caravaggio (“He’s my favourite: I love the drama in his paintings”), from Van Gogh to Rembrandt, from Picasso to modern-day Banksy. And he can fool almost anyone that these paintings are genuine originals. “It’s what gave me the idea of the plot for Picture You Dead,” says Peter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new stage adaptation stars Ore Oduba, 2016 Strictly Come Dancing champion and Musical Theatre star ricocheting from one project to the next. After making his stage debut in Grease, and a long spell as Brad Majors in the tour of the Rocky Horror Show, he has recently finished touring the UK in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

L-R: Peter James, George Rainsford, Fiona Wade, Ore Oduba

Oduba joins the cast of Picture You Dead in New Brighton followed by Cheltenham, Sheffield, Glasgow, Bath, Birmingham, Truro, Bradford, Worthing and through to the final week in Southend at the end of July.

“I play Stuart Piper, a dyed-in-the-wool baddie,” says Ore, 39, with a face-splitting smile. “I’ve known about the Peter James novels for some time and the stage adaptations of the earlier ones for seven or eight years. I’ve been chatting to Josh Andrews, the producer, and waiting for the right role to come along. And this is it!

“Stuart is my villain hero. He has a penchant for a painting, an expert in his field but not someone to be messed with. In the shady world of forgery, everyone is linked in some way. What’s so clever about Peter’s stories is that they’re beautifully plotted; everything slots together in the end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the benefits of the tour, he says, is playing theatres in which he hasn’t appeared before. “I can’t wait to perform in Bath; I must have walked past that beautiful theatre a hundred times. I’m keen on working in Truro and Cheltenham. And going back to Glasgow will be a real treat; it’s like a second home to me.”

Ore Oduba

“It’s going to be an exciting challenge working with an amazing bunch of people. I’m looking forward to a lot of hissing and booing from the audience. Here’s a guy who I hope you’ll love to hate.”

For actor George Rainsford, 42, who played Ethan Hardy in Casualty for nine years, this is his second turn round the block having played DSI Roy Grace in the successful UK tour of Peter James’s Wish You Were Dead in 2023. “It was great fun doing it the first time but a bit different because you saw Roy and his wife on holiday with their toddler in France. He was out of his comfort zone.

“In Picture You Dead, he’s back in Brighton at work and doing what fans will recognise. He’s heavily involved in a live case with all its twists and turns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George has been on the road for nearly half the year already. He’s looking forward to a first time playing in Bath and Cheltenham. “And I’m originally from Yorkshire so it’ll be fun to return to Sheffield and Bradford.

“It will be home on a Sunday to wash my smalls! And we haven’t got any Monday shows which helps a bit when it comes to family.” George and his actress wife Jaimi Barbakoff, both 42, have two children aged 10 and eight.

“Funnily enough, Picture You Dead came out in novel form when I was on the last tour as Roy Grace. I downloaded the audio version and listened to it when I was running.” Could we be sitting here in two years’ time with George about to tackle Roy for a third time? “Never say never,” he says, with a broad smile.

Fiona Wade is Freya Kipling married to Harry, an innocent couple who go to a car boot sale where they buy a painting she’s not keen on but that Harry likes. In time, it’s discovered that there may be an original beneath the painting which, when exposed, could be worth a small fortune. Or is it a forgery?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona’s particularly pleased to have been cast in this production because she is reunited with George Rainsford who played her husband last year in the hit tour of 2.22 A Ghost Story. This was a return to the theatre (she’s appeared in Miss Saigon and The Far Pavilions) after more than a decade playing Priya Sharma in Emmerdale.

She bowed out in 2023 - “It was a long run and it changed my life. But I wanted to take the gamble of seeing what else was out there so I asked to be written out of the soap. I very much believe in the power of positive thinking and my gamble has paid off.”

She’s particularly looking forward to taking the Peter James thriller to Bradford - a favourite city, not least because it isn’t far from where Emmerdale is filmed in Leeds.

“Touring in a production is a lovely way to see the UK,” says Fiona. And she’s a huge fan of crime novels. “I’m going to start working my way through Peter James’s long list of thrillers, beginning, of course, with Picture You Dead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie Steele, 34, plays Roberta Kilgore, who plays in the darker aspects of the art world. “I’ve made it my business wherever possible,” she says, “to play baddies: so much more fun and something to get your teeth into. I’ve just finished filming the TV series of Malory Towers and I’m a baddie in that, too. Quite different, I should add, from real life because I’m a total softie.”

Picture You Dead is her first thriller in a busy career dominated by musicals: Heathers, Blanche in Bonnie and Clyde, Wicked, and Catherine Howard in the all-conquering Six. Most recently, she toured in a new production of Filumena starring Felicity Kendal.

Jodie’s delighted, she says, to be in the stage adaptation of a Peter James book because her older sister, Chloe, is his biggest fan. “She’s read all 21 of his Roy Grace thrillers. The stories are like jigsaw puzzles. He’s a sort of modern-day Agatha Christie.”

Last word to Peter himself. So, what is it about whodunits, in his opinion, that appeals to the reading – or theatre-going – public? “People love being scared,” he says, “although in a safe way. Bad things happen in the world so it’s satisfying to see them resolved. And there’s no harm in throwing in a little gallows humour along the way.”

Picture You Dead comes to Bradford, Alhambra Theatre from 8-12 July. For tickets visit PeterJames.com