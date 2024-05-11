A big community party was held in Batley at the end of last month to mark the end of Ramadan.

Dewsbury-based arts organisation Creative Scene had been working with community partners to design and host The Big Eid Community Party (Eid al-Fitr), which took place at Healey Community Centre on Saturday, April 27.
The free family event included a wide range of arts and crafts workshops and self-led mehndi/henna for people to decorate hands or other items.
Artist Munaza Kulsoom-Zine, Edison McDonald and Oliver Naughton at The Big Eid Community Party at Healey Community Centre in Batley. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
The Big Eid Community Party at Healey Community Centre. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald