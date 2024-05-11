A big community party was held in Batley at the end of last month to mark the end of Ramadan.A big community party was held in Batley at the end of last month to mark the end of Ramadan.
Photos: The Big Eid Community Party in Batley celebrates the end of Ramadan

By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Dewsbury-based arts organisation Creative Scene had been working with community partners to design and host The Big Eid Community Party (Eid al-Fitr), which took place at Healey Community Centre on Saturday, April 27.

The free family event included a wide range of arts and crafts workshops and self-led mehndi/henna for people to decorate hands or other items.

Take a look at these photos from the event.

Artist Munaza Kulsoom-Zine, Edison McDonald and Oliver Naughton at The Big Eid Community Party at Healey Community Centre in Batley.

1. The Big Eid Community Party

Artist Munaza Kulsoom-Zine, Edison McDonald and Oliver Naughton at The Big Eid Community Party at Healey Community Centre in Batley. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Dewsbury-based arts organisation Creative Scene had been working with community partners to design and host the event, which included a wide range of arts and crafts workshops and self-led mehndi/henna for people to decorate hands or other items.

2. The Big Eid Community Party

Dewsbury-based arts organisation Creative Scene had been working with community partners to design and host the event, which included a wide range of arts and crafts workshops and self-led mehndi/henna for people to decorate hands or other items. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

The Big Eid Community Party at Healey Community Centre.

3. The Big Eid Community Party

The Big Eid Community Party at Healey Community Centre. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

