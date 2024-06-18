Howard Park Community School, on St Peg Lane in Cleckheaton, received £1,500 as part of the stores’ Stronger Starts Community Grants scheme, which will be used to improve its outdoor space for the pupils.

Birkenshaw Bluedogs Junior Rugby League team have been presented with a cheque for £1,000, which will help the club with equipment, referee fees and a first aid kit.

And Blue Gems Majorettes, a cheerleading group based in Heckmondwike, received £500 which will go towards uniforms for the over 60 strong troupe.

Melanie Smiles, Community Champion at the store, said: “It’s great to be able to help these local schools and youth organisations through the Stronger Starts Community Grants.”

Take a look at these photos from the last round of Stronger Starts Community Grants from Tesco Cleckheaton.

