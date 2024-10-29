North Yorkshire Water Park hosts first-ever North Yorkshire axe throwing championship

North Yorkshire Water Park has announced it will be hosting the first-ever North Yorkshire Axe Throwing Championship, set to take place on Saturday, 16th November 2024.

This thrilling competition, launched in association with Valhalla North, invites both beginners and experienced throwers to step up, sharpen their skills, and compete for the ultimate title of North Yorkshire’s Axe Throwing Champion.

Held in the park’s newly unveiled Adventure Wood, this event promises a day of adrenaline-fuelled fun and hard-fought competition. Participants will battle it out across six rounds, with three champion titles up for grabs: Under 18 Champion, Novice Champion, and Expert Champion.

Carl Howe, the former European Axe Throwing Champion, will return to North Yorkshire Water Park as the event’s official host. After opening the park's axe throwing area earlier this year, Carl is back to showcase his incredible skills and offer participants expert tips. Don’t miss the opportunity to see one of Europe’s finest in action and pick up some pro tricks yourself!

Tickets are available for £35 per person, with a special early bird offer for those booking before 6th November. Early bird ticket holders will receive an exclusive championship t-shirt. Spaces are limited, so book now to secure your place!

The programme for the day begins with registration at 11am, followed by the competition's official start at 12pm. After an exciting day of axe throwing, the event will conclude with a medal presentation and a hearty ‘Pie & Peas Supper’ for all to enjoy.

The event is open to anyone aged 12 and above, and follows the official rules set by the International Axe Throwing Federation. Whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned competitor, this championship offers a unique chance to immerse yourself in one of the world’s fastest-growing sports – and who knows, you might walk away with a trophy!

The excitement of the axe throwing championship is just part of the experience at North Yorkshire Water Park. The newly launched Adventure Wood is packed with additional fun, including archery, bushcraft workshops, and a low ropes obstacle course, making it a fantastic day out for families and friends alike. Whether you’re there to compete or spectate, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, commented: “We’re beyond excited to be hosting the inaugural Axe Throwing Championship at North Yorkshire Water Park. The response to the new axe throwing area has been fantastic, and bringing Carl Howe back to host adds an extra element to the event and something truly special. We can’t wait to see day unfold and witness the talent that we have across the region – it’s set to be an unforgettable day!”

Ready to unleash your inner Viking? Book your spot now for the North Yorkshire Axe Throwing Championship and get set for a day of adventure and competition: https://www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk/autunm-winternywp/axe-throwing-championship/