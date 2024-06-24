North Kirklees Interfaith AGM

Peace be with you.

North Kirklees Interfaith [NKI] invites all those interested in fostering good relations and understanding between peoples of all faiths and none to their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday,July 4 at 7.30pm at The Salvation Army Hall, 483 Bradford Road, Batley WF17 8LB.

NKI meets at least six times each year to forward our aim and learn about interfaith projects locally.

A guest speaker is invited to each meeting. Individuals, members of religious institutions, representatives of charitable bodies or other groups exploring faith are welcome to attend meetings and, if they wish, become members of NKI.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...