Norristhorpe J & I School retirals

By Vikki Hird
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
On Friday, Norristhorpe J & I School said a fond farewell to three long standing staff members who have accumulated more than 80 years of service to the school!

Mrs Susan Berry, Mrs Lorraine Swann and Mrs Claire Jordan will hang up their lanyards and sign out for the last time on Friday July 19. The ladies have worked with and supported many hundreds of children in their roles.

All the staff celebrated their colleagues careers in style with an afternoon tea along with present and past staff members as well as an assembly with the whole school on Friday morning. At the end of the day they led out the Year 6 leavers and walked down the red carpeted drive to a cacophony of whistles, tambourines and clapping to send them on their ways in style.

We wish them all happy and healthy retirements as they look forward to spending time with their families and going on term time holidays. Good Luck ladies. Once a Norry girl, always a Norry girl!

