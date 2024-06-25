Mirfield Library: A Community Cornerstone at Risk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Mirfield Library, a vital resource for the town of 20,000 residents, is facing a significant threat. Kirklees Council has proposed downgrading it from a fully funded and professionally staffed facility to a community-managed one. This change would strip away essential funding and professional staff, jeopardising the valuable services the library provides.

I recently visited the library and met with the Chair of Friends of Mirfield Library, Cynthia Collinson and the team to discuss the pressing issues and concerns. Despite the library's high usage and importance, they have not received adequate responses from Kirklees Council regarding the criteria used to categorise Mirfield in this manner.

There are several critical questions that need answering:

Javed Bashir with Friends of Mirfield Library

Criteria for Categorisation: Why was Mirfield, a large town library, placed in the third category alongside smaller libraries?

Consultation Clarity: Is the shift to community management final, or is it still under consultation?

Key Partners: Who are considered the key partners in this consultation process?

Services: Where will the residents go to access the vital resources that are at risk of being taken away?

Mirfield Library serves as a community anchor institution, providing a venue for numerous groups and activities. These include the Needlers, Knit & Natter group, Andy’s Man Club, the Art Group, and regular school visits. The library's historic building is open for extensive hours, making it a daily haven for many residents.

The Friends of Mirfield Library have been actively seeking answers and pushing for the library to remain fully funded. It's crucial that all residents, local businesses, and schools are included in the consultation process.

Mirfield Library offers more than just books. It provides essential services such as benefits advice, a baby weighing clinic, IT support, and hosts community groups. The loss of professional staff and funding could mean the end of these vital services.

To show support for the library. Here’s what the residents can do to help:

Become a Member: If you’re not already, join the library.

Engage with Activities: Attend the various events and activities the library hosts.

Spread the Word: Encourage others to use the library and join the fight to keep it open.

The community's response has been overwhelmingly positive so far. We must maintain this momentum to ensure Mirfield Library remains a vibrant and essential part of the town.

As your independent candidate for Spen Valley, I pledge to fight tirelessly to keep Mirfield Library fully funded and operational. Let's work together to preserve this cornerstone of our community. For too long, community asset transfers have been used as a get-out clause to diminish the services that should be provided to residents. There is a real risk that the library could eventually close, and the decision-making process has been less than transparent. I will take this one step further and fight to upgrade the facility to a more modern building with enhanced services.