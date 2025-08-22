Miracle Man Ismail Crosses the Finish Line in Walk2Help challenge for Forget Me Not Hospice

The streets of Huddersfield and Batley were filled with admirers showing their encouragement and admiration to Ismail Patel — affectionately known as the “Miracle Man” — who completed an 8 + mile Walk2Help challenge on the 17th of August in aid of Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

The walk, organised by national retailer Doors 2 Floors, saw Ismail lead supporters on the journey from Batley to Huddersfield, each step raising funds and awareness for families facing the most difficult of circumstances.

Ismail’s participation is especially inspiring given his own history. In 2008, after suffering a sudden brain bleed and falling into a coma, doctors feared he would never walk or talk again. Against all odds, after two and a half weeks in intensive care, he fought his way back. Years later, he has not only walked again but completed over 34 ten-kilometre races.

Speaking at the finish line, Ismail said: “When I woke up from the coma, people thought I’d never take another step. To be here today, walking for such an important cause, shows that with determination and faith, nothing is impossible.

The money raised will go directly to Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, which provides clinical care, counselling, and support for children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Forget Me Not Chief Executive Gareth Pierce expressed deep gratitude, saying: “We are absolutely thrilled and humbled by Ismail’s dedication. His journey is nothing short of extraordinary, and to see him use that resilience to help our children and families is incredibly moving. We rely on the community for 80% of our funding, so events like Walk2Help really do make a difference — and inspire others to get involved.”

Organisers from Doors 2 Floors described Ismail as “the first to volunteer” and praised his energy and determination. The campaign encouraged locals—from schoolchildren to community leaders—to take part, walk alongside him, or show their support.

Doors 2 Floors Managing Director, Ismaeel Basar said: “From defying medical expectations to lifting up those in need, Ismail’s footsteps have left a mark in the hearts of many people.

“We are inspired and humbled by Ismaeel’s dedication. Forget Me Not Children’s hospice relies on the community for 80% of their funding, so events like Walk2Help make a real difference. His story is one of hope and inspiration, so much so that he has also inspired members of staff here at Doors 2 Floors to also walk 10 + miles every week.

With a smile, Ismaeel added: “I don’t like standing still—I always want to keep moving. Today I moved with a purpose, and that was to give hope. I want to thank everyone who joined us, donated, or even cheered from the sidelines. Together, we’ve shown what’s possible when a community comes together.”

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice provides lifeline services such as respite care, family therapy, and bereavement support. For many families, it is a safe place to find comfort during the darkest times.

The Walk2Help campaign not only raised vital funds but also shone a spotlight on the power of resilience, unity, and compassion.