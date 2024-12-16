MHA welcomes Government representatives to Keighley and Bradford

Manningham Housing Association (MHA) has hosted senior strategy and policy staff from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) on a two day factfinding trip.

The visit was part of MHCLG’s Social Housing Immersion Programme which provides a bridge for policy and strategy staff to engage with housing associations and tenants across the English regions.

Following a welcome to MHA’s Bradford head office from Chief Executive Lee Bloomfield, the guests attended a meeting of the association’s Customer Panel.

After lunch, they joined staff from MHA and partner agencies, including West Yorkshire Police and Bradford Council, to visit MHA residents in Bradford where they dealt with repairs, discussed income and welfare, and had the chance to raise other concerns.

Ed Lowe (right), MHCLG Policy Lead, and Rob Steggles, MHCLG Policy Adviser, during their visit to Bradford and Keighley as guests of Manningham Housing Association

Day one finished with a roundtable discussion led by MHA Head of Neighbourhoods, Nadim Khaliq and Neighbourhoods Team Leader, Harry Manford, on the association’s approach to allocations and lettings, followed by a showcase of its choice-based lettings system.

Day two began with the MHCLG representatives joining residents of MHA’s Anchor Court housing scheme in Bradford for a Christmas party including a memorable performance from the Manningham Primary School choir.

After a lunch meeting with Lee Bloomfield, MHA Chair Rupert Pometsey and BME National Executive Lead for Ageing Well Abdul Ravat, they travelled to Keighley to visit MHA’s recently opened Odette’s Point development of 20 three and four-bedroom family properties, where they met a resident who told them how her new home had transformed her family’s life.

The trip ended with their attendance at a celebratory Christmas-themed event in the town which brought together MHA residents and staff.

Lee Bloomfield said: “It was a privilege to host Ed and Rob and provide them with a proper insight into what we do and how we do it.

“As a BME housing association with its roots firmly in the North, we have often felt quite distant from the key decision-makers in Whitehall.

“The MHCLG deserves credit for reaching out to the regions through this initiative. I hope the first-hand experience gained will feed directly into the Government’s decision-making process as it seeks to meet its target of building 1.5 million new homes in this Parliament.

“MHA stands ready to assist in any way we can.”

Rupert Pometsey, MHA Chair, said: “We had a meaningful exchange, which I hope will be the first of many direct engagements with the Government in its efforts to tackle the national housing crisis.

“The two day visit allowed us to demonstrate our commitment to fostering strong communities and delivering exceptional services to our residents.”

Cath Bacon, an MHA tenant and Customer Panel Chair, said: "I appreciated the MHCLG representatives taking the time to attend our Customer Panel meeting, which I hope they found to be a useful exercise.

“I am encouraged that the Government is listening to those directly affected by its social housing strategy, and hopeful that the forthcoming allocation policy reflects the needs of veterans and care leavers as well as the general population.”