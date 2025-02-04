Martin House Children's Hospice brings together Yorkshire businesses at partnership event in Leeds

Martin House Children’s Hospice, which provides specialist palliative care to children and young people with life-shortening conditions, hosted an exclusive networking event for 28 Yorkshire businesses to explore the power of local corporate-charity partnerships.

Held at Banyan in Leeds (January 22), the panel was led by David Parkin Director of COPA Group and former Business Editor of the Yorkshire Post with Dr Michelle Hills Chief Medical Officer and Consultant in Paediatric Palliative Medicine at Martin House Children’s Hospice as a guest speaker.

The panel explored how corporate partnerships can simultaneously drive social impact and organisational success, and was made of up some of Yorkshire’s most influential business minds, including: Jon Hughes Managing Director, HARIBO UK, Katie Hardisty Founder/Director, Constructing Social Value, Samantha Scott COO, Ello Group, Will Linley, former CEO of Linley and Simpson and Rosie Mellor-Silvester Head of Mass Relationships, Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Rosie Mellor-Silvester, said: “We were thrilled to welcome more than 40 individuals, all eager to learn from our existing partners about the transformative power of collaborative charity work.

“It was inspiring to hear from those already involved with Martin House Children Hospice events and fundraisers, such as the BIG Zip and the Glitter Ball, as well as those keen to participate in the future. It gave local business executives a comprehensive understanding of how their partnerships with the specialist hospice can benefit both businesses and the community.”

Jon Hughes, Managing Director at HARIBO UK, said: “Our partnership with Martin House is hugely important to everyone at HARIBO UK. Not only is it a great local cause, but it goes to the heart of our mission to create moments of childlike happiness.

"Having now supported the charity for over 15 years, we were proud that in 2024 alone, we helped Martin House raise almost £500,000. One of the stand out moments was being the headline sponsor of THE BUILD, which has raised nearly £1 million.”

Businesses interested in exploring corporate partnership opportunities with Martin House Children's Hospice are encouraged to get in touch to discuss how they can make a difference, please visit: https://www.martinhouse.org.uk/