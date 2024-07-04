Lydgate Lodge Carers Talk to Local School Children About Life in a Care Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff from Lydgate Lodge care home paid a visit to students at Hilltop Primary Academy to tell them all about working in social care and answer their questions about what care homes are like.

Kelly Dawson and Nicola Sutton, Front of House Managers at Lydgate Lodge, told the children all about the ways in which residents are cared for in the home, from regular trips and outings to the importance in being kind to others.

Kelly said, ‘We really enjoyed meeting the children and talking about our wonderful care home. At one point we had a lengthy discussion about teeth, and more specifically, whether the tooth fairy still comes to visit our residents!’

The children asked all the questions they could think of and were interested in hearing about the variety of roles within a care home.

Kelly and Nicola with the class

Sarah Cundall, a teacher at Hilltop Primary Academy, added, ‘The children absolutely loved the session and were talking about caring for others all afternoon. We hope to arrange a regular event for our students to visit Lydgate Lodge.’

Anna Owsicka, the Home Manager at Lydgate Lodge, commented, ‘A career in care is one of the most rewarding, but perceptions of life in a care home are often misconceived, so it was truly wonderful to be able to show children of a young age how well-looked after and supported our residents are.

‘After showing them lots of fun photos from our residents’ events and days out, the children are now excited to meet everyone at our upcoming ‘wild west’ themed Summer Fayre.’

Lydgate Lodge’s Wild West Summer Fayre will take place at the home on Soothill Lane, Batley, on Saturday August 17. From 11am, all are welcome to enjoy stalls, cowboy games, face painting, refreshments and more.

Call 01924 355 020, email [email protected], or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.