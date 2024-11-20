Local supporters raise thousands of pounds for Martin House’s new build

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Since launching in April, supporters across Yorkshire have raised more than £800,000 towards ‘THE BUILD’; Martin House Children’s Hospice’s largest fundraising appeal to date.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity has seen a remarkable number of supporters donating towards it’s £2million public fundraising target - which will help transform the hospice and support families across the region needing respite or end-of-life care for years to come.

Local supporters and groups have worked tirelessly to donate towards THE BUILD, including the team at Ewemake Skipton, which has been knitting since the start of the year. Their stall at Yarndale Festival raised over £2,600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Yorkshire local, Patricia Whitehead from Atwick, got her whole village together to take on The BIG Challenge to support THE BUILD. They held a collection throughout their Scarecrow Festival weekend, as well as putting on a coffee morning, raising more than £900.

Supporters across Yorkshire have raised more than £800,000 towards ‘THE BUILD’

Clair Holdsworth, CEO at Martin House Children’s Hospice, said: “The support we have seen since launching THE BUILD has been truly inspiring and we cannot thank you enough for the funds raised which has nearly brought us halfway to our target.

“Advances in medicine mean more children and young people with life-shortening conditions are living for longer and with increasingly complex needs.

“Our building needs to be transformed to meet those changing needs, so, as we head towards the completion of phase one, we are asking the people of Yorkshire to help us reach our £2million target, so we can complete this essential and ambitious £21.9million project by winter 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For families like Lyndsey and Kevin Chand, parents of twins Ruby and Sophia, who use Martin House, THE BUILD project is vital to ensure the hospice can continue to support children, young people and their families for many years to come.

Lyndsey said: “We’ve found Martin House to be quite the lifeline. Your stay comes just when you need it.”

“The fact the new build will have piped oxygen will make a big difference to us. At the moment when we go to Martin House, we have to ring up and order holiday oxygen for the girls to be delivered, so it will remove that from the things we need to think about.

The new sensory room will be something the girls really enjoy engaging with, they’ll be really immersed. It’s just that safe environment where they can experience things that it might be hard for us to give them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE BUILD will consist of two phases: phase one, which will be completed in February, will feature a children's wing and phase two will comprise a teenager’s wing, wellbeing and education centre.

Martin House will be launching a series of exciting "BIG" challenges in the new year to inspire people to fundraise for the appeal. These will range from dog walking to personal fitness goals and even "give up" challenges, offering something for everyone to get involved with and make a difference.

For more information on THE BUILD, to raise funds and donate, visit: https://www.martinhouse.org.uk/the-build/