Local organisations from Batley and Dewsbury condemn far-right violence and call for unity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Faith organisations, businesses and councillors from the Batley and Dewsbury community have co-signed this statement. We stand together in the face of the aggression shown by far right mobs. Now, more than ever, it is crucial to promote peace, understanding and unity. We urge local authorities and law enforcement to take firm action against those inciting and engaging in violence, and we call on the government to address the root causes of this far-right extremism.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In light of the recent escalation in violence perpetrated by far-right groups, including Tommy Robinson and the group he is pursuing in this new wave of terror, across several UK cities, we, the undersigned local organisations, stand united in condemning these acts of hatred and violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tragic events of 29th July in Southport, where three young girls lost their lives in a horrific stabbing attack, have been exploited by far-right extremists to spread misinformation, incite violence and target vulnerable communities. Misleading and inflammatory rhetoric on social media platforms has fuelled these tensions, leading to widespread unrest, particularly in Southport, Bristol, and other parts of the country.

In recent days, these groups have orchestrated violent protests under the guise of defending British values, but their actions have only brought further harm to our communities. In Southport alone, these demonstrations resulted in attacks on a local mosque, destruction of property, and injuries to dozens of police officers. Similar scenes unfolded in various parts of the United Kingdom, where protests turned violent, necessitating police intervention and resulting in multiple arrests.

Stand up to Racism

This wave of violence is deeply concerning and completely unacceptable. We reject the divisive tactics of the far-right organisations that seek to exploit tragedy and sow discord. Their actions do not represent the values of our diverse and inclusive society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We call on all communities to stand together in the face of this aggression. Now, more than ever, it is crucial to promote peace, understanding, and unity. We urge local authorities and law enforcement to take firm action against those inciting and engaging in violence, and we call on the government to address the root causes of this far-right extremism.

We demand urgent action from our local MP Iqbal Mohamed:

1. Shut Down Social Media Accounts Promoting Violence: The government must work closely with social media platforms like X, formally Twitter, to swiftly identify and deactivate accounts that incite violence or public disorder. The existing legal frameworks, such as the Terrorism Act 2006, the Public Order Act 1986, and the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, provide a solid basis for these actions.

2. Prosecute and Hold Perpetrators Accountable: Individuals found guilty of encouraging or participating in violent riots should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This includes those who hide behind the guise of free speech to spread hate and incite violence. The Communications Act 2003, the Counter-Terrorism and Security Act 2015, and the Malicious Communications Act 1988 should be enforced rigorously to ensure justice is served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Prevent Elected Officials from Inciting Division: It is disheartening to see some members of parliament and elected officials fanning the flames of division and encouraging violent behaviour. The government must ensure that these individuals are held accountable for their actions. Free speech should never be a shield for incitement to violence or public disorder.

4. Utilise Policing Powers Effectively: The police should be empowered to use all available measures, including dispersal powers under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, search and seizure under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984, and arrest powers. Enhanced coordination with other agencies through Multi-agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) is essential to manage risks and prevent further disorder.

5. Enhance Legislation for Future Prevention: I support the swift enactment of the Online Safety Bill, which aims to hold social media companies accountable for harmful content on their platforms. This legislation will be crucial in preventing future incidents of violence and ensuring safer online spaces for all citizens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also appeal to media outlets and social media platforms to act responsibly and prevent the spread of misinformation that has contributed to this volatile situation.

Together, we can overcome this challenge by fostering a spirit of solidarity and compassion. Let us work towards a future where all communities can live without fear and in harmony.

Signed by:

>> Kirklees Stand Up To Racism

>> Independent Kirklees

>> PKWA – Pakistan and Welfare Association

>> IMWS – Indian Muslim Welfare Society

>> PMWS – Pakistan Muslim Welfare Society

>> Rabetah Al-Ulama Al-Islamiyyah – Islamic Scholars of Batley

>> Downs and Special Friends

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

>> Reverend Jonathan Bish from Church of England (St. Thomas Church, All Saints Church, St Pauls Church, Batley Parish Church)

>> Reverend Solomon Adatoye (Associate Priest)

>> Reverend Neil Walpole (Associate Priest) and Reverend Dorothea Bertschmann (Associate Priest): Dewsbury Team Parish (Dewsbury Minster, St John's Dewsbury Moor, Holy Trinity Batley Carr)

>> Reverend Ruth Wood: Dewsbury Baptist Church

>> Padre Albert Jackson: Dewsbury Church of the Nazarene

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

>> Reverend Hugh Baker (Rural Dean and Vicar), Reverend Helen Butler (Associate Priest) and Reverend Graeme Blackwell (Curate): Mirfield Parish

>> Reverend Dr Erik Peeters, Christ the King, Battyeford

>> Father George Spencer - Priest in Charge, Ravensthorpe and Thornhill Lees with Saville Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

>> Father Jay Lawrence Hewitt SSC Priest in Charge of the United Benefice of Christ Church Stancliffe and St John the Evangelist Carlinghow

>> Wickes - Dewsbury

>> Tesco Batley

>> Councillor Ali Arshad

>> Councillor Yusra Hussain

>> Councillor Habiban Zaman

>> Councillor Adam Zaman

>> Councillor Aziz Daji

>> Councillor Zahid Kahut

>> Councillor Tanisha Bramwell

>> Councillor Ammar Anwar

>> Councillor Masood Ahmed

>> Councillor Hanifa Darwan

>> Councillor Cathy Scott

>> Councillor Paul Moore