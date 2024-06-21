Local girl wins Miss Dance of GB 2024

By Amanda HulleyContributor
Published 21st Jun 2024, 14:35 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 14:36 BST
A small local dance school in Cleckheaton is now the proud owner of Miss Dance of GB 2024!!

After having 3 girls qualify for the grand final that took place in Blackpool Winter Gardens this Weekend on its 50th anniversary, one of the girls was crowned the winner!!

55 heats took place throughout the country & the 55 finalists battled it out alongside the title for Master Dance.

Alexie Hulley (only 16yrs) has danced at Elaine Howarth's Centre Stage since she was only 18mths old.

Alexie performed a S&D from Bonnie & Clyde the musical that was choreographed by her talented teacher Elaine.

We are all on cloud 9 after a wonderful weekend. Alexie's dream has come true.

