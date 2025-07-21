Local children with disabilities excluded from play due to inaccessible playgrounds

Across the country, half of parents of children with physical disabilities surveyed say their child is excluded from play due to playgrounds being inaccessible to them

New research reveals children with disabilities are locked out of playgrounds in Yorkshire. Across the nation, half (50% [1]) of parents of children with physical disabilities surveyed say their child is excluded from play due to playgrounds being inaccessible to them[1].

Parents of children with physical disabilities whose child wants to visit a playground are travelling an average of 5.37 miles from their homes to reach a suitable play area. As a result, 51%1 say they are relying more on screens because there are not enough suitable outdoor play areas nearby.

The research of more than 2,000 parents from across the country, showed that exclusion from play is an issue for disabled and non-disabled children alike. Almost two thirds (65% [2]) of parents say their children are playing out less than they did at the same age.

Despite being known for its rolling hills, dales and moors, things are not much better in Yorkshire than the national average. Almost a third of parents in Yorkshire have struggled to find a playground that accommodates their child’s needs (32%1) and is safe for them (30%1).

Parents say the lack of play is having a negative impact on their child’s ability to make friendships, confidence and sense of adventure, and shockingly 30% of children in Yorkshire now prefer to spend time playing indoors or on screens, creating barriers for children accessing outdoor play.

To get the nation playing out again, Barratt Redrow, of which Barratt Homes, Redrow and David Wilson Homes are a part, is today making a landmark commitment to prioritise inclusive play spaces across its developments.

This new commitment will see the housebuilder incorporate inclusive and accessible play areas across their new developments in Yorkshire, working with children and young people to design play spaces that meet the needs of the local community where possible. As the UK’s largest housebuilder this could deliver up to 100 new accessible and inclusive play spaces for parents and children to enjoy each year.

David Thomas, CEO of Barratt Redrow, said: “This isn’t just about playgrounds, it's about building places where families can truly thrive, and that starts by ensuring every child can safely and confidently enjoy the freedom, fun and benefits that outdoor play delivers.

We want local authorities and other homebuilders to work together to make inclusive and accessible play the standard, not the exception. When we build with all children in mind, we can create places that work better for everyone.”

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: Play isn’t a luxury, it’s something that inspires connection, confidence and childhood itself. This commitment will make a huge difference to parents and children in Yorkshire. We want parents and homebuyers to know that when they buy a Redrow home, they can be confident that we’re prioritising the right things from day one.

The New Commitments to Play

As the UK’s biggest housebuilder, Barratt Redrow is ensuring play for everybody is the standard, not the exception. In practice, its new Inclusive Play Guidance will mean communities in Yorkshire can expect:

1. Every play space being designed by Barratt Redrow will include inclusive equipment, accessible surfaces and be located in safe and easy to access locations for the whole community to enjoy.

2. Designs will allow for active, challenging, imaginative, sensory and quiet play for children and young people, while encouraging social interaction between neighbours and friends.

3. Play spaces will be integrated into high quality landscapes at the heart of our developments, bringing people closer to nature.

4. Wherever possible, Barratt Redrow will work with children and young people to ensure they are continually responding to the needs of the local community.

*Our teams work on planning applications for a period of six months before submission, therefore the new commitment will apply to all new planning applications from January 2026 onwards.

As well as children’s charity Whizz Kidz, the Barratt Redrow Commitments and New Design Guidelines were created with support from industry bodies, including Play Wales, Play England, play expert Tim Gill and children’s psychologist Prof. Helen Dodd.

Barratt Homes, Redrow and David Wilson Homes are building at developments across Yorkshire including in Leeds, Huddersfield, Harrogate, Wakefield, Oldham, Pocklington, Boroughbridge, Pontefract, Driffield, Brough, Beverley, East Ardsley, Burley in Wharfedale, Bradford, Cleckheaton and Rotherham.

For more information, visit www.barrattredrow.co.uk/playmaking

[1] ‘Strongly agree’ and ‘Somewhat agree’ responses combined

[2] ‘My child spends considerably less time outdoors than I did at the same age’ and ‘My child spends less time outdoors than I did at the same age’ responses combined