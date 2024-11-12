Local care home presents cheque to local charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spen Court care home in Heckmondwike recently presented Westwood 2015 with a cheque for £480 to pay towards the cost of providing Christmas lunch for the members of the charity aiming to prevent social segregation.

Westwood is working to bring people together and to ensure everyone feels included and valued within the community. Their mission is to prevent social exclusion and to address the needs of individuals who are marginalized or at risk of becoming socially excluded by offering a range of activities and events designed to empower and support people.

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

Care home team members paid them a visit to present them with the cheque, and to find out about all the hard work they do.

Trustees, Norman and Dave said “The donation will be a great help towards the cost of Christmas Lunch as we are a donation led charity and every donation is a welcome donation”.

Paula Pearson, General Manager at Spen Court care home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. This particular charity is close to our heart as we too work towards preventing isolation.”

Spen Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Spen Court provides residential care, dementia care and short stays.