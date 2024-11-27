Lifeline for families, Home-Start Kirklees launch Big Give Campaign

Double your donation to Home-Start Kirklees in the Big Give’s Christmas Campaign. Home-Start Kirklees are taking part in The Big Give’s Christmas Campaign, aiming to raise £12,000 in just 1 week!

These funds will be used to support families with young children through their challenging times. Families struggling with isolation, loneliness, and many other issues receive the support of a volunteer who will spend time in a family’s home helping them in the ways they need.

It has never been more important for us to talk about feeling lonely, especially following Home-Start UK’s recent survey carried out by YouGov, which highlights the scale of isolation felt by parents and carers during critical stages of their children’s development and identifies an urgent need for addressing loneliness for families across the country.

Almost 1-in-5 (18%) of parents surveyed say they rarely or never have meaningful contact with another adult outside their household, showing the extent of isolation experienced by many families, with over 4-in-5 reporting they have experienced feelings of isolation.

Home-Start volunteer high-fives a family

Donations must be made via the Big Give Platform in order to be doubled.

https://donate.biggive.org/campaign/a056900002TPSfSAAX?c=28403

Donations to Home-Start Kirklees will be generously matched during the campaign meaning your money can support twice as many struggling families in Kirklees. Thanks go to The Monday Charitable Trust, Towngate PLC, One 17 Design, Simply Business Solutions, Hansons Logistics and Involute

“I am beyond grateful for the support I receive from the Home-Start. I honestly don't know where I would be without them. The team are all super friendly and understanding. They all genuinely care about you & will help with so many different aspects of life.

"They have helped me find solutions & ways to cope with lots of on-going issues that I am struggling with. They really help you to be the best mum! I am still in an incredibly difficult place but the staff continue to check in on me and offer support.” Supported family

Amy O’Neill, Business Development Manager at Home-Start Kirklees said: “This year we’re looking to raise a total of £12,000. In order to access that total we need to raise £6,000 in online donations during the campaign window (12pm 3rd December – 12pm 10th December 2024). With the fundraising climate becoming increasingly challenging, we rely on donations to enable us to continue offering much needed support to families with young children across Kirklees.”

"Having heard testimonies, I know from others experiences that Home-Start Kirklees is not just an organisation; it is a lifeline, a beacon of hope for countless families who have faced some of life’s toughest challenges. Over the past quarter-century, Home-Start Kirklees has stood by parents, supported children, and nurtured stronger families and communities. They have been a source of unwavering support—offering a listening ear, practical help, and a helping hand in times of need," said Sofia Buncy, Deputy Lieutenant, West Yorkshire.

!The work Home-Start Kirklees do is not always easy, but it is profoundly impactful. They have made a difference to so many by stepping in when others might have stepped out. For the families they support, that difference is life-changing.

How can you get involved?

● Visit BigGive.org. and make a donation from 12pm 3rd December – 12pm 10th December

● Set a reminder and add our campaign page Supporting Struggling Families with Young Children to it so you remember not to miss your chance to double your donation!