Labour Victory: what it means for the housing market.

Thursday’s General Election results saw Labour take victory with a 412 seat majority, and as with most new governments, there have been a host of manifesto pledges targeted towards change in the property industry. James Watts, managing director of Robert Watts Estate Agents in West Yorkshire, explains what a Labour victory could mean for the future of the property market.

First-Time Buyers

There is positive news for first-time buyers who are searching for support to purchase their first home. On a mission to get buyers property ladder, promises have been made to help 80,000 young people achieve their dream of owning their first home. To achieve this, Labour intends to implement a mortgage guarantee scheme, named the Freedom to Buy scheme, to support buyers who are struggling to save for a large deposit.

First-time buyers are a key segment of the property market and are pivotal in keeping the market moving as they often complete transaction chains and are able to move quickly.

James Watts, managing director of Robert Watts Estate Agents

The planned changes should therefore not only provide much-needed help to young people who feel they are ready to own their first property but also aid the market in cutting down on some of the lengthy chains which are holding back efficient sales.

New Homes & Planning

The shortage of new homes across the country, and specifically within Yorkshire, has been a key issue over the past 10 years, particularly in terms of the volume of affordable housing being made available.

One of the biggest elements of the incoming government’s manifesto is the plans for new homes and reform to the planning system. Over the next parliament, Labour are aiming to build 1.5 million new homes, which will be made possible through reform of the planning system to include restoring mandatory housing targets.

First-time buyers are also being considered in the new homes sector, where local authorities will be giving first-time buyers the first opportunities to buy new homes as they become available.

Lettings

Rental reform has been an ongoing discussion topic for many years, increasing when the Rental Reform Bill was introduced to parliament by the Conservatives in May 2023. The bill included plans to ban Section 21 (no-fault) evictions which were first announced by Theresa May six years previously.

Now under Labour, there are plans to immediately implement the ban on no-fault evictions, as well as capping the required upfront payment amount and empowering renters to challenge unreasonable rent increases.

According to information from Labour, combined with plans to require all landlords to meet energy efficiency targets by 2030, private renters could be up to £250 per year better off. We would however advise landlords not to panic and keep an eye on ongoing legislation as the private rented sector still provides a vital and important part of the rental market and policy should reflect this going forward.

Although many of these changes will take time to implement and may face challenges and changes as they pass through parliament, the outlook is largely positive for buyers and tenants across the country and Yorkshire as a region.

For sellers, the picture remains largely unchanged following the election, with a potential increase in the buyer pool from first-time buyers becoming the only key change to expect moving forward. This means there is still plenty of opportunity to make a successful sale of your home if you are looking to move, or are ready to cash in on your investment.