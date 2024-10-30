Kirklees support worker up for major award

A young people’s support worker from Netherton has been named as a finalist in the Great British Care Awards

Tony Linney, a former police officer with a long career in health and social care, is in the running for the Home Care Worker of the Year award for the Yorkshire and Humber region. A passionate advocate for the rights of young people, last year Tony reached the finals with his team at Huddersfield Road supported living in Holmfirth and was also a finalist in his own right. The prestigious awards are held annually to pay tribute to outstanding individuals and teams in the care sector. Tony will find out if he takes home the trophy at a ceremony at the Royal Armouries in Leeds on Friday 8 November.

Tony was nominated for the award by colleagues at Making Space, the national health and social care charity which provides support at the scheme for young people aged 18-25.

Tony’s team leader Elisa Rice said: “Tony is a valuable member of our team, who walks into every shift with a positive attitude ready to support not only our young people but also his colleagues. He is held in high esteem by all.

"Tony is passionate about working with young people and is a fantastic advocate for them. He supports our young people to achieve their goals and aspirations no matter how big or small and will always be first in line to encourage them to celebrate every achievement."

Tony said: “It is always a great honour to be recognised and put forward for an award. My biggest achievement is contributing towards helping the young people we support along with the rest of my team."

Jenny MacLeod is the Making Space regional head of operations responsible for Kirklees. She said: “We firmly believe at Making Space that everyone has a voice that should be listened to, and Tony has made it his vocation to give vulnerable young people their voice.

“As well as being a wonderful role model, he’s their biggest champion. He helps to instil the belief that everyone is worthy of dignity and respect, and ensures that every person involved in care and support has the same positive approach.

“We’re all hoping it will be third time lucky for Tony at the Great British Care Awards, but regardless of the outcome we’re delighted that the judges have recognised his valuable contribution to social care once again.

“Congratulations and the very best of luck to all the finalists from across the sector.”