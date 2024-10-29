Join Dewsbury Care Home for Pie and Peas Open Evening!

Ashworth Grange care home in Dewsbury are inviting people in the local community to delightful Open Evening on Wednesday 6th November, complete with a delicious pie and peas supper.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 5pm until 8pm, all are welcome to take a guided tour of the beautiful facilities, including the seaside-themed tea room, the ‘Travellers Rest’ lounge, and the relaxing on-site salon.

Guests will also be able meet the friendly team, and get to know the residents over classic, homemade pie and peas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Troy, the Home Manager at Ashworth Grange, said ‘We hope our upcoming Open Evening will give people in the area an opportunity to see what life is really like in our beautiful home.

Gardens at Ashworth Grange

‘At Ashworth Grange we believe that when our residents come to live here, it’s to begin a new chapter, to make new friends and to flourish. All are welcome, so please come along and enjoy a fantastic evening.’

To find out more about Ashworth Grange’s Open Evening, email [email protected] or call 01924 869970.

Ashworth Grange, operated by HC-One, is a residential and dementia care home with attractive décor and landscaped gardens. All 64 bedrooms are en-suite, enabling staff to deliver person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible. Ashworth Grange is proud to be rated as ‘GOOD’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).