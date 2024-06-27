Immigration: A Call for Accountability for All Communities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Immigration is a critical issue affecting every community in the UK. I believe it is essential to address this matter with both pragmatism and compassion. It's vital to recognise that immigration impacts everyone, and the current misplaced focus leaves many feeling isolated and deprived. We must address the root causes globally and ensure local concerns are not neglected.

Immigration has often been portrayed in the media in a divisive manner, but the reality is that it affects every aspect of our society, from the economy to public services. This impact is felt across all communities, leading to feelings of neglect and isolation. It is crucial to understand these broader implications and the genuine concerns of all residents.

Every community has valid worries about the effects of immigration, including pressures on public services, housing, and employment. These concerns are often overshadowed by sensationalist media coverage. We must ensure that these voices are heard and addressed through fair and balanced policies. It's not about being anti-immigration; it's about ensuring that the system works for everyone.

Immigration and Accountability

At the same time, I am not afraid to speak out where immigration is failing and hold those responsible to account. We must eject those who do not play by the rules, reform the systems, and tighten the loopholes that are exploited. We do not have an open-door policy, and we must ensure we are not seen in the wider world as a revolving door. However, we must not blame government failures and scapegoat immigrants. As John Stuart Mill aptly said,

"A person may cause evil to others not only by his actions but by his inaction, and in either case, he is justly accountable to them for the injury."

To address immigration effectively, we need a comprehensive approach that tackles the issue at its source and addresses local impacts. This involves fair and effective border control, implementing policies that ensure security while respecting human rights and supporting genuine refugees and asylum seekers. Additionally, we must work with international partners to address the root causes of illegal immigration, such as conflict, poverty, and climate change. Locally, developing community integration programmes will help immigrants contribute positively and cohesively to their new communities.

The Government must take decisive action to address these concerns. This includes transparent policies that ensure immigration policies are clear, fair, and effectively enforced. Furthermore, providing adequate resources to local councils will help manage the impact of immigration on public services, housing, and employment. Economic opportunities can be fostered through job training programmes and support for businesses, ensuring both immigrants and local residents benefit from economic growth.

Javed Bashir Independent Candidate Spen Valley

To foster a sense of unity, we need to promote understanding and cooperation between different cultural groups. This can be achieved by encouraging open dialogue and collaboration between residents of all backgrounds. Educational initiatives in schools can celebrate diversity and teach the value of cultural exchange. Strengthening community support services will help new arrivals integrate and contribute to society.

In the Spen Valley, we already have a higher than national average literacy rate, significant inequality gaps, and concerning crime rates. Policies that should have been addressed by governments have failed, and it is fundamentally unfair to point fingers elsewhere. Immigration policies alone cannot be blamed for these broader systemic issues.

Immigration is a global issue with local impacts. By addressing the root causes and focusing on local concerns, we can create a fair and secure system that benefits all communities. It is crucial to hold the government accountable and ensure that their decisions and actions reflect the needs and concerns of all residents. Together, we can build a future where no one feels isolated or deprived and where all communities thrive.

As an independent candidate, I am committed to working towards a balanced, compassionate, and effective approach to immigration that addresses genuine concerns and ensures fairness for everyone. Let's unite in our efforts to create a better, more inclusive society for all.