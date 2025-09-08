If you’d do anything for them, do this: learn first aid this September

Published 8th Sep 2025, 17:37 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 09:40 BST
St John Ambulance campaign to teach 300,000 people life-saving first aid

We’ll do anything for our loved ones—whether it’s late-night lifts, babysitting the grandkids, or being their biggest cheerleader. So why not give up just half an hour to make sure you’re ready to help them in an emergency?

This September, St John Ambulance is once again calling on the nation to take just 30 minutes to learn life-saving skills through our annual Save a Life September campaign.

This year we’re aiming to pass on essential first aid skills – how to deal with cardiac arrest, choking and severe bleeding – to 300,000 people via demonstrations across the country and our online first aid resources. Throughout September, our highly trained volunteers will be teaching first aid in communities nationwide. If you’d do anything for your loved ones, please attend one of our free sessions.

For updates and more information, and to find your nearest Save a Life September demonstration, visit sja.org.uk/save-a-life-september . Add learning vital first aid to the list of things you'd do for loved ones. What could be more important?

