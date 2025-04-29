Home-Start Kirklees launches new dads service with National Lottery Community Foundation Funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home-Start Kirklees is proud to announce the launch of its new 'Dad Matters' service, generously funded by The National Lottery. This innovative programme is designed to address the unique challenges faced by fathers and provide them with the support they need to adjust and thrive in their roles into fatherhood.

Key Issues Facing Dads

Modern fathers encounter a range of challenges that can impact their well-being and their ability to be fully present for their families. Some of the most pressing issues include:

Mental Health: Despite changing attitudes, there is still stigma surrounding mental health issues amongst men. Fathers may experience stress, anxiety, and depression, which can affect their ability to support their families effectively and impact on their relationships with infants. [2]. Attachment and Bonding: Research highlights the importance of father involvement in early child development. Secure attachment between fathers and their children in the first two years is crucial for a child's emotional and social development [3].

Impact of the 'Dad Matters' Service

The 'Dad Matters' service aims to make a significant impact in the Kirklees community by addressing these challenges head-on. The programme will offer:

Emotional Support : Providing a safe space for dads to discuss their feelings and experiences, reducing the stigma around mental health and promoting well-being.

: Providing a safe space for dads to discuss their feelings and experiences, reducing the stigma around mental health and promoting well-being. Attachment and Bonding Support : Helping fathers build strong, positive relationships with their children from conception to age two, fostering healthy family dynamics and promoting good infant mental health.

: Helping fathers build strong, positive relationships with their children from conception to age two, fostering healthy family dynamics and promoting good infant mental health. Access to Services : Connecting dads with relevant services, including mental health support and parenting resources, to ensure they have the tools they need to feel confident and assured in their role.

: Connecting dads with relevant services, including mental health support and parenting resources, to ensure they have the tools they need to feel confident and assured in their role. Relationship Building: Creating opportunities for dads to connect with each other through group sessions, workshops, and community events, reducing feelings of isolation and building a supportive network.

Home-Start Kirklees is committed to standing with families, offering compassionate, non-judgmental support to empower positive change. The 'Dad Matters' service is a testament to our dedication to supporting all parents, ensuring that fathers in Kirklees have the resources and support they need to be the best dads that they can be. The service will work in partnership with Platform 1 and SWYFT.

For more information about the 'Dad Matters' service, please contact Home-Start Kirklees at 01484 421925. Dad Matters - Home-Start Kirklees

About Home-Start Kirklees

Home-Start Kirklees is a family support charity that offers help to families with children under 5 across Kirklees. Our trained volunteers provide consistent and reliable compassionate support, helping families navigate everyday challenges and to build their strength and confidence.

Dads meet to share experiences

