Holmfirth young person support service wins national care award

A Holmfirth service that supports young adults with complex needs has been named winner of a national award.

The team at Huddersfield Road Young Person Service, run in partnership with Kirklees Council, won the Jordan Carrington Kind Hearted Award at the Making Space Colleague Awards 2025.

The award, created in memory of a much-loved colleague, recognises individuals or teams who truly live the values of the charity.

The service provides accommodation and support for young adults aged 18–25 with learning disabilities, autism and mental health challenges. Judges praised the team for creating “the feeling of being part of a family,” with simple, shared experiences like Sunday roasts and bowling nights giving young people a sense of belonging. Beyond this, the team supports people to build confidence, pursue education and employment, and move into their own homes.

The Team with Phil Orton (Making Space Deputy CEO)

Talking of the win, Team Leader, Elisa Rice, said: “I’m so proud of how far the team and young people have come in such a short time, and I’m excited to see what the future holds. This recognition means everything to them. For us, it’s not just about coming to work each day – it’s about entering the young people’s home, nurturing them to reach their potential and achieve their goals, big or small, in a safe and caring environment.”

The team have also been shortlisted for the Care Team Award at the prestigious Great British Care Awards, Yorkshire & Humberside region. They will find out if they have been successful at the awards ceremony on 7 November at Leeds Armouries.

Making Space CEO, Rachel Peacock, said: “The Huddersfield Road team have given young people the priceless gift of belonging and the confidence to build independent lives. Their passion and care shine through in everything they do, and this award is a fantastic recognition of their impact.”

The Making Space Colleague Awards celebrate the achievements of staff across the national health and social care charity. Making Space, based in Warrington, employs more than 1,000 people nationwide. This year, over 200 employees were nominated, with winners announced at a gala ceremony at The Edwardian hotel, Manchester.

