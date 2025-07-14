Heckmondwike residents bin litter for charity in groundbreaking community campaign

Part of the wider Love Where You Live: Heckmondwike initiative, which is inviting residents and businesses to reconnect with their community and play a part in making their environment cleaner, greener and more cared for, Bin it For Good sees good causes rewarded for local people’s responsible litter disposal.

The first month of the campaign has seen an incredible 52% reduction in litter on the ground.

The more rubbish correctly disposed of in Market Square’s new smart bins, the higher the donation to a local charity — up to £500 per month. Rainbow Baby Bank is the first of three much-loved local charities, all nominated and voted for by Heckmondwike residents, which will benefit from the initiative. The more that locals and visitors bin their litter, the more money the charities will receive.

On presenting the cheque, Kim Leadbeater MBE, Labour MP for Spen Valley, said: “I’m thrilled to be able to present this donation. It’s inspiring to see such a simple idea making a big difference, both in keeping Heckmondwike cleaner and supporting brilliant local causes.”

MP Kim Leadbeater (left) presents a cheque for £500 to Samantha Cottam (centre) of Rainbow Baby Bank as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s 'Bin it for Good' campaign in Heckmondwike. With Nathalie Depledge from Keep Britain Tidy (right).

Rainbow Baby Bank is a registered charity based in the heart of Heckmondwike town centre which helps disadvantaged families, both locally and across Kirklees, with new and pre-loved baby essentials.

Samantha Cottam, Rainbow Baby Bank Manager, said: "We all want to see a cleaner, tidier Heckmondwike and we’re doing this together by supporting this fantastic initiative. The money that has been raised, by simply disposing of rubbish, will make a huge difference to our charity. The number of families needing our help has increased dramatically due to the cost of living crisis. Small charities, like ours, need your support more than ever."

Residents are encouraged to keep binning their litter in Market Square, with donations now supporting Brighter Grays and, from August, food bank Magic Wishing Well.

A spokesperson for Brighter Grays said: "We are very passionate about Heckmondwike as this is where our groups first began and where our office is now based. It feels like home to us! The 'Bin it for good' project is a fantastic idea which both means people re playing a part in keeping Heckmondwike tidy and also supporting Brighter Grays, ensuring we can continue to provide our much-needed service."

Bin it for Good is the first of a year-long initiative inviting the local people of Heckmondwike to reconnect with their community and play a part in making their environment cleaner, greener and more cared for.

Love Where You Live Heckmondwike is part of the Litter Pact project by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, with support from Kirklees Council, and leading food and drinks brands Coca-Cola, KFC, Mars Wrigley, McDonald's and Nestlé with the aim of investing in research and programmes to reduce litter. The campaign is being closely watched as a test model for broader adoption across the UK.