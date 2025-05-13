Greenside Dental Care Named Family Run Business of the Year at National Dentistry Awards

Greenside Dental Care is proud to announce that it has been named Family Run Business of the Year at the prestigious Business Awards UK 2025 Dentistry Awards, a recognition of the practice’s commitment to patient care, community values, and a truly family-first approach to dentistry.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greenside Dental Care is proud to announce that it has been named Family Run Business of the Year at the prestigious Business Awards UK 2025 Dentistry Awards, a recognition of the practice’s commitment to patient care, community values, and a truly family-first approach to dentistry.

Greenside Dental Care has long been known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and dedication to putting patients at the heart of everything it does. The award celebrates not only the clinic’s high standards of care but also its strong team culture, patient-first ethos, and commitment to making dental services accessible to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a real honour to be recognised on a national stage,” said Chris Woods, Principal Dentis at Greenside Dental Care. “As a family-run practice, everything we do is rooted in building genuine relationships with our patients and giving back to the community that’s supported us from the very beginning.”

Dr Chris Woods, Dr Katherine Kivalu and Practice Manager Charlotte Armitage

In addition to this recognition, the practice was also awarded the E2 Media Award for Excellence, a further testament to its ongoing commitment to professionalism, service, and innovation in the dental field.

With a dedicated team, a passion for personalised care, and a reputation for clinical excellence, Greenside Dental Care continues to go from strength to strength. For more information visit - greensidedental.co.uk