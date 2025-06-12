Gillian Caine Awarded MBE for for services to Scouting, Dewsbury Young Diabetics and to the community in Kirklees, West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Yorkshire Scouts are proud to announce that long-serving volunteer Gillian Caine has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours List for their outstanding contribution to Scouting and the local community.

Gillian, who has been a Scout Leader for many years, has dedicated their time, energy, and passion to supporting thousands of young people through outdoor adventure, skills for life, and inclusive leadership. From leading weekly sessions and camps to championing community outreach and inclusion, Gillian has gone above and beyond to embody the values of Scouting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tobias Hammond, County Lead Volunteer said: “We’re incredibly proud of Gillian for receiving this well-deserved honour. Her tireless dedication and leadership have transformed lives and inspired generations of young people. This MBE is a reflection not just of their individual efforts, but of the power of Scouting to change the world – one young person at a time.”

Gillian Caine outside Winsor Castle

In addition to their Scouting role, Gillain has also supported Dewsbury Young Diabetics.

On receiving news of the honour, Gillian said: “I am amazed that something that has brought me so much joy and is integral to my daily life has been recognised in this way. I embrace the skills and values I learnt from a young age through Scouting and enjoy being able to use them to empower, inspire and shape the next generations.”

Gillains daughter, Victoria Caine said: “I have been inspired by Gillian’s passion, creativity and leadership all my life. She treats everyone as equal, and all benefit from her enthusiasm, care and kind heartedness. She is a role model, an inspiration and a true embodiment of the Scouting ethos and principals. This award could not have been bestowed on a more worthy individual.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This recognition comes at a time when The Scouts continues its national push to grow and diversify its volunteer base to reach more young people, especially in underserved communities. Gillian’s story is a shining example of the lifelong impact that a volunteer can have.