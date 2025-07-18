‘Get support as early as you can’ says Gomersal man with macular disease

A Gomersal man living with the biggest cause of sight loss is calling on more people with a diagnosis of macular disease to seek vital support as early as possible.

Chris Norris, 68, has volunteered with the Macular Society’s nearby Cleckheaton Support Group for over a year, having helped to set up the bi-monthly meetings in April 2024.

National sight loss charity the Macular Society oversees the group, which is a space for people with macular disease to socialise, share tips and make new friendships, as well as hear from guest speakers or simply enjoy a cup of tea with others who share their condition.

Chris said: “The more you know earlier, the more beneficial it is for you. I wish I had been helped sooner after I was diagnosed, but I was still glad to find the Macular Society through my own means in the end.

Macular Society sight loss support group volunteer Chris Norris has two forms of macular disease himself.

“Whether it’s through the Macular Society or otherwise, I urge people to get in touch with other people who have macular disease, because you have nothing to lose.”

The Cleckheaton Support Group meets every other month (February, April, June, August, and October only), each third Wednesday between 1.30-3pm at the Cleckheaton Market Café, Market Arcade, BD19 3HS.

The group has had a big impact on both Chris and those who attend the West Yorkshire group.

Chris was diagnosed with conditions called Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CVRO) and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in 2019, which have caused him to lose his central vision.

He said: “I’ve found it such a good thing to talk with others and there’s that community aspect to it, talking to people who understand what it’s like and building new friendships. They also have tips and hints of how they cope with their life, and show others that you can still do this or that.

“I do wish a group had been there in the beginning for me because while I didn’t have much time to think about what was happening, I did feel isolated. My wife has supported me and the medical professionals were great but they don’t have the time outside of getting me in for scans, doing injections to explain more about what it all really means.

“But being part of this group and volunteering has given me a lot of confidence in being able to head up a support group and I’m glad I did it. From running the group, I have seen people get answers to their questions and how that’s helped them going forward.

“I see people get the reassurances they need and how they feel better being part of a group with likeminded people.”

Chris receives eye injections to treat bleeding in the back of his eyes and slow down further deterioration of his sight.

Recalling his diagnosis, Chris said: “I’d been having a coffee with my wife, she was sat opposite me and that’s when I couldn’t see her properly. I went to the doctor straight away who referred me to the eye clinic at Dewsbury Hospital, where they told me I had CVRO and that I’d need an injection that day.

“They scanned both my eyes and there were signs of a potential problem in both. Just two months later I was told I had AMD too. It was strange really, because it all happened so quickly. I’d never heard of these conditions, so one day I was going about my life normally and the next I’m being told I need urgent injections in my eye.

“If I had been told it would be in a few weeks, I’m sure I would have been anxious about it but I had no time to think about it. In fact I was shell-shocked, it was all happening very quickly and I just knew I needed to start my injections if I wanted to keep any sort of reasonable sight.”

Chris sees wavy lines when they should be straight, which is a typical sign of macular disease. But, he has adapted with brighter lighting around the home to help him read at night.

He said: “It is more difficult than before, but I like to do it regularly. Psychologically I thought I enjoy reading so in the last couple of years I’ve been doing it more, because there may come a day when I won't be able to see well enough to read. So that’s my motivation to keep reading.

“I try to have a positive attitude towards living with sight loss. I could have a negative attitude, I could feel sorry for myself and think ‘why me?’ but there are hundreds of thousands of people with this, and some people have this worse than I do.”

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk, with around 300 new diagnoses every day.

The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 700,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

For more information on macular disease and to get support, call the Macular Society Helpline on 0300 3030 111, email [email protected] or visit the website: www.macularsociety.org

