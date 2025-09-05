“Game On!” Darts-Loving Doors 2 Floors Sales Manager Challenges Customers to Friendly Matches and calls out Luke Littler

After dazzling clients across Europe on a unique business-meets-adventure road trip, Junaid Momoniat, Sales Manager at Doors 2 Floors, is now laying the gauntlet down to customers and the general public alike by challenging customers to a game of darts.

Junaid, a well-known darts enthusiast, believes that the power of human interaction is underrated.

The Doors 2 Floors Sales Manager became a viral sensation after his European business trip caught attention online after his stops in Holland, Italy, Monaco, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Germany, and Spain, where he mixed scenic backdrops with client meetings. The trip was hailed by the company’s leadership as both “brilliant” and “brave.”

“People thought I was mad at first—driving across eight countries,” Junaid laughs. “But we had some incredible conversations in the most unexpected places — a meeting with a Dutch interiors supplier, a scenic drive through the Italian lakes, coupled with a stopover in Milan to discuss trends in sustainable flooring.

“Breathtaking moments in the Swiss Alps, including impromptu networking with an architectural firm in Zurich.

“A client dinner near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, a sunny business brunch in buzzing Barcelona.Wrapping up in glamorous Monaco, where Momoniat took meetings with design consultants and enjoyed the sights of the Riviera. It changed the way I see customer relationships.”

Now he’s applying that same creativity and energy closer to home.

“I’ve always been mad about darts,” he says. “So I thought, why not invite customers to a casual game? It’s just a bit of fun and friendly competition. And hey, if you beat me, maybe there’s a discount in it for you or some sort of forfeit for me.”

The initiative is already generating buzz on social media, with Junaid posting short videos of his practice throws, witty score updates, and challenges to long-time clients.

His mission is simple: build meaningful connections one treble twenty at a time.

“At the end of the day, it’s not just about selling doors,” Junaid says. “It’s about getting away from using my mobile phone or scrolling and enjoying real human interaction.

“There are more important things in life than work and sometimes just making someone’s day and having a genuine chat with someone, putting a smile on their face is worth it.

“We are only on this mortal coil for a very short amount of time so once we are gone, we want to be remembered for being good to people.”

“So if you fancy a throw my open challenge is live, and I’m ready to take on customers at work or after work in pubs, offices—or wherever. Just bring your best aim, darts is my personal passion and I’ve achieved many high scores in the past.”

Junaid also laid the gauntlet down by challenging professional players Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael Van Gerwen.

“It’s about breaking the ice in a way that’s fun, relaxed, and real,” says Junaid. “When you’re throwing darts, you’re not just talking about doors—you’re talking, laughing, and bonding.

“But that would definitely change if Luke Littler, Luke Humphries or Michael Van Gerwen wanted a game. The niceties would soon be consigned to the scrap heap and I’d be on my A game.”