Forget Me Not children’s hospice joins national campaign to change perceptions of hospice care

Forget Me Not children’s hospice is proud to be one of 143 hospices taking part in the ‘This is Hospice Care’ campaign, a national initiative facilitated by Hospice UK.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the vital role hospices play in communities and to shift public perceptions of hospice care.

The campaign, which launched on February 17, is capturing hearts and minds through a powerful TV advert based on real life hospice stories. The goal is to encourage people to consider leaving a gift in their will to support their local hospice, ensuring that these essential services can continue to provide their compassionate and specialist care for future generations.

Gareth Pierce, chief executive at Forget Me Not, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of this important campaign that not only highlights the critical and often surprising work we do but also the lasting impact that gifts in wills can have on our ability to continue providing care to children and families across West Yorkshire.”

'This is Hospice Care' campaign

As a registered charity, we rely heavily on donations to keep our doors open. That's why we've come together to shine a light on the essential role hospices play in our communities and protect our futures.

Gifts in wills are crucial to the survival and growth of hospices like ours, that’s why we’re asking our incredible supporters and community to consider leaving a gift to our children’s hospice.

No family should have to face the loss of their child alone. By leaving us a gift in your will, you’re helping us be here for the families who will need us in the future. And that’s an amazing legacy to leave.”

More information about the ‘This is Hospice Care’ campaign and how to support Forget Me Not, can be found at www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/gifts-in-wills or contact [email protected].

To watch the ‘This is Hospice Care’ TV advert video, click here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kt93bJW_kfA