Focus-Trust higher level teaching assistant embarks on 104-mile run to raise funds for PAPYRUS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On July 10 Higher Level Teaching Assistant, Dave Town, from Wilsden Primary School started his monumental 104-mile run

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Higher Level Teaching Assistant, DaveTown, from Wilsden Primary School has embarked on a monumental 104-mile run from Rudheath Primary in Cheshire to Wilsden Primary in Bradford, West Yorkshire, visiting every one of the 15 schools within Focus-Trust along the way.

During the incredible journey, Dave will stop at each school, and upon his arrival, children can join him for a few laps around the playground before sending him off to the next school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event aims to raise funds for PAPYRUS, an outstanding charity dedicated to supporting families and young people with mental health issues and preventing suicide among young people.

Dave on day 1 at Rudheath Primary Academu

PAPYRUS has been a crucial support for many families across the trust, as well as providing valuable staff training, enhancing their ability to recognise signs of poor mental health and take appropriate action.

In solidarity with his efforts, all children and staff across Focus-Trust schools will aim to complete a collective 7104 miles around their school grounds.

The event brings together entire communities, as they can use live tracking to monitor Dave throughout the entire run and cheer him on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With every staff member and child donating just £1 each, this event has the potential to become the largest charity fundraiser in the history of Focus-Trust, generating significant funds for PAPYRUS to continue their vital work.

In addition to Dave’s run, on the 14th of July 14, Focus-Trust’s CEO, Helen Rowland, will be running the London 10k alongside her sister. Helen, who recently became a volunteer for PAPYRUS, will also be seeking donations from family and friends to further support the charity.

Commenting on the challenge ahead, Dave Town said: "For the past five years, I have undertaken challenges to support charities that provide incredible assistance within our local communities. Through my work in schools, I have seen first-hand how PAPYRUS offers invaluable support to families across the UK.

“I began running in January 2023 after years of working as a mountain guide. Physically, running four marathons in three days is an immense test, but it's how we respond to these challenges that truly matters. With the guidance of my coach, Jacob Snochowski, I have pushed myself harder than ever this year, and I hope to run with confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mentally, running on the road will present a new challenge, as all my previous runs have been off-road. This aspect of the journey will be interesting. The most rewarding part of this challenge for me is the opportunity to inspire over 7,000 children and adults to consider what is possible when you push yourself and aim just a little bit higher."

Liz Davison, Executive Principal at Wilsden Primary School, said: “This is a truly monumental effort from Dave who we all admire greatly.

“His tenacity is breathtaking as he only took up running recently, but knowing him as we all do, we have no doubt about his ability to complete this incredible challenge. We are also very grateful for the support that Helen Rowland provides; not only has she facilitated this run she is also completing her own very challenging fundraising 10K!

“PAPYRUS has been instrumental in supporting some of our families and children and their work is incredibly important in a world where there are increasing pressures on young children as they grow up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to cheering Dave on and seeing how he inspires the children on his journey around each of our 15 schools. There will be a great reception at the end of his journey at Wilsden!”

Focus-Trust is a primary school trust which is based in the Northwest of England and West Yorkshire with a vision of providing great schools at the heart of communities where children thrive, achieve, and succeed.