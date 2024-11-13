Flair Furniture Group named among UK’s fastest-growing retail companies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heckmondwike-based Flair Furniture Group has been recognised in both the Retail 100 and Kirklees 100 rankings for 2024 after a period of substantial business and financial growth.

The furniture e-commerce retail group is the parent company of home furnishing brands, including Bed Kingdom, Cuckooland, Flair, Noomi, Recoil and Solace+Co.

The Retail 100 list for 2024 features Bed Kingdom - one of Flair Furniture Group’s original and most popular brands. The Retail 100 is the definitive ranking of the UK's fastest-growing retail companies, created by ORESA and Growth Index, and utilises rigorous financial analysis to showcase exceptional growth stories.

The Bed Kingdom brand was founded in 2011 by Ashley Hainsworth and originally specialised solely in children’s beds before expanding into bedroom and home furniture. The Yorkshire-based e-commerce business

Some of the Flair Furniture and Bed Kingdom warehouse team

Flair Furniture Group has also been featured in the Kirklees 100 for 2024/25, which measures and celebrates regional business growth. The listing showcases the district’s top 100 companies based on published accounts data from the FAME BVD database and criteria related to financial performance. Huddersfield Business School, Kirklees Council and 3M Buckley Innovation Centre collaborate to produce the annual listing, which ranks Kirklees companies based on staff headcount, turnover, growth in turnover between the latest and previous years' accounts, profit before tax, and shareholders’ funds.

Founder and Managing Director Ashley Hainsworth comments, “We’re honoured to be featured in this year’s Retail 100 and Kirklees 100 listings. We’ve been on a journey of exponential growth over the last few years, which wouldn’t have been possible without the fantastic team at Flair Furniture Group.

“Our roots are here in West Yorkshire, so it’s a great feeling to be featured in the Kirklees 100 alongside many other thriving businesses in our area and contribute to the local economy while continuing to grow our presence nationally.”

Both listings come after Bed Kingdom was featured in the Sunday Times Top 100 Fast-Growing Companies 2023, with the group experiencing 50% year-on-year growth this year.

The e-commerce group recently launched a new specialist sofa brand, Solace+Co, to diversify and expand its home furnishing offering.