East Bierley Sparkles at Christmas Lights Switch-On

The festive season in East Bierley began with a magical glow on Friday, November 29, as the East Bierley Village Preservation Society hosted its annual Christmas Lights Switch-On.

The event brought together residents and visitors to enjoy an evening filled with festive cheer, live music, and community spirit, all in support of the East Bierley Village Christmas Lights Appeal.

The evening’s special guests, the Drighlington Brass Band and Cleckheaton Community Choir, delivered enchanting performances that set the perfect seasonal tone. Santa took centre stage to officially light up the village, delighting children and adults alike with his cheerful presence.

A variety of festive stalls added to the charm.The event was a resounding success, with all proceeds going toward the East Bierley Village Christmas Lights Appeal, which will ensure the village continues to shine bright for many Christmases to come.

The East Bierley Village Preservation Society extends heartfelt thanks to all attendees, volunteers, and performers who made the evening unforgettable.

The society remains committed to preserving East Bierley's charm and community spirit through events like these.

For more information about future events or to support the East Bierley Village Christmas Lights Appeal, please visit https://www.eastbierley.co.uk or check out the EBVPS Page on Facebook.