Dewsbury Rockers receive Blood Bike fundraising award

By matthew eynontullett
Contributor
Published 18th Feb 2025, 00:06 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 09:52 BST
Dewsbury Rockers Motorcycle Club with their Whiteknights Angels AwardDewsbury Rockers Motorcycle Club with their Whiteknights Angels Award
Members of the Dewsbury Rockers Motorcycle Club have become "Whiteknights Angels" in recognition of their fundraising.

The Yorkshire Blood Bike charity, Whiteknights presented the fundraising award to Paul Morley and Catherine Foster.

West Yorkshire Manager for Whiteknights, Matthew Butterfield said: "After more than a year of fundraising, we very much appreciate the donation of £500 to support our voluntary service. They really deserve the award."

