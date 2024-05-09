Dewsbury Roadrunners present over £4k to charity PSPA

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the Dewsbury Roadrunners presented UK charity, PSPA, with a cheque for £4,300 on Tuesday, 30 April, before one of two weekly evening runs.

The Roadrunners raised the funds for the charity in memory of long-standing member Tony Audsley, who died in August 2022.

The funds were raised via the annual Flat Cap 5 annual run, which has now been renamed in honour of Tony who died after being diagnosed with a rare neurodegenerative condition called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy or PSP.

PSP is caused by the loss of nerve cells in certain part of the brain. Over time this causes problems with balance, speech, swallowing, vision, and mobility. Currently, this life-limiting condition, has no treatments nor a cure.

The Dewsbury Road Runners present a cheque to PSPA

Dewsbury Roadrunners club captain John Calvert said: “I’ve known Tony for around 20 years, through running with the club. He was a well-liked member who often organised different events. The Flat Cap 5 run was established by Tony around 10 years ago, so it is a fitting tribute that we have renamed the run in his memory.”

Each year the Flat Cap 5 run takes place as close to Yorkshire Day, 1 August as possible. The five-miles run takes in the Dewsbury-Ossett greenway, off road paths and the canal towpath. The event finishes at the Leggers Inn pub, where participants enjoy a beer together.

John continues: “Last year, the club raised £4,300 for PSPA. £1,800 was raised via the five miles run and the rest, members donated in Tony’s memory. We will be running the Flat Cap 5 for PSPA again this year to keep Tony part of our annual event.”

Tony’s wife, Anne-Marie, and daughter were present at the cheque presentation, along with 20 members of the Dewsbury Roadrunners.