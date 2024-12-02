Dewsbury hosts ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service, supported by the Royal Foundation

Dewsbury was one of the communities across the UK hosting a ‘Together at Christmas’ Community Carol Service this Christmas.

The event, supported by The Royal Foundation, was held on Monday, December 2 and is part of a national initiative inspired by The Princess of Wales’s ‘Together at Christmas’ service at Westminster Abbey, celebrating love, empathy and community spirit this festive season.

The local service was one of 15 regional events held across the UK, each inspired by The Princess of Wales’s Westminster Abbey Service, which will be televised on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve. The services will span the breadth of the UK from Truro to Aberdeen and Omagh to Powys.

The West Yorkshire celebration was held at St John the Evangelist Church, Dewsbury Moor on December 2 at 1.30pm, bringing together some 160 people from numerous charities and voluntary groups plus children from six local schools, to honour people who have shown love, kindness and empathy in their communities.

Pupils from the following schools performed during the service, which combined traditional and modern elements: Westmoor Primary School, John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy, Boothroyd Primary Academy, St John’s C of E Primary School, Westborough High School and St Paulinus Catholic Primary School.

The Westminster Abbey service will honour individuals and organisations across the UK that have demonstrated love, kindness and empathy. The regional events reflect the same theme, showing the spirit of togetherness and hope that resonates throughout the holiday season.

Amanda Berry, CEO, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales commented: "I am delighted that The Royal Foundation is supporting 15 fantastic community carol services, bringing the spirit of ‘Together at Christmas’ to every corner of the UK this festive season.

"These events create special moments that unite communities and recognise those who have shown exceptional compassion. Their selfless dedication to others has not gone unnoticed and we are proud to honour them in this way."

Kirklees Mayor Cllr Nosheen Dad, Ed Anderson Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Adeeba Malik High Sheriff of West Yorkshire, Jessica Wood Lord-Lieutenant Cadet.

Ed Anderson, Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire said: "This event was a wonderful opportunity for us to come together as a community, to celebrate those who make a difference in our lives, and to reflect on the importance of love and kindness."