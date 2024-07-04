The main gates at Dewsbury Cemetery are “back in pride of place” after they were refurbished as part of a three-year Kirklees Council investment programme.

The main gates at Dewsbury Cemetery are “back in pride of place” after they were refurbished as part of a three-year Kirklees Council investment programme.

The gates at the Ravenshouse Road entrance of the cemetery have been repaired and freshly painted, while it has also been confirmed that they will be “locked at dusk to prevent unwanted vehicular access.”

Richard Parry, strategic director for adults and health at Kirklees Council, said:

“This year sees the end of a three-year investment programme of Kirklees Council-run cemeteries, where improvements have been made to the benefit of all cemetery users.

“As part of this investment, work has been carried out to improve the paths, roadways, and access.

“The restoration of Dewsbury Cemetery’s main gates was the final part of these works. We are pleased that the gates are now back in pride of place for all to see and will hopefully last for many more years.”

He added: “At the request of our Friends Of group, the newly refurbished gates will be locked at dusk to prevent unwanted vehicular access from disturbing this final resting place for many of our residents.”

Christine Leeman, trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery volunteer group, said:

“Last year, while at a meeting with the council, I asked if we could have new cemetery gates, or at least have the old ones repaired. They told me they would put it on our wish list.

“They have been true to their word and put us the original gates back on, all repaired and freshly painted.

“They look fabulous.”