Dewsbury care provider shortlisted for prestigious Health Investor Award

By Stephen Harrison
Contributor
Published 24th Feb 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 12:52 BST
Martyn Heginbotham, Milewood CEOMartyn Heginbotham, Milewood CEO
Martyn Heginbotham, Milewood CEO
Milewood Healthcare, which has care homes across the region, including Clarence House in Dewsbury has been shortlisted for the prestigious Health Investor Award. The ceremony will take place on 4 June at the iconic Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Competing in the Specialist Care Provider of the Year category is a significant achievement for the organisation. Milewood is celebrated for its tailored approach to supporting residents with learning disabilities, ensuring they are empowered to make their own decisions and lead independent lives. The team works hard and sensitively to create an environment where individuals are encouraged to overcome personal challenges and achieve their goals.

Martyn Heginbotham, Chief Executive Officer of Milewood, said: “Being shortlisted for the Specialist Care Provider of the Year award is a testament to Milewood’s hard work but also a reflection of the positive impact we have on communities across the country.

“We are a small organisation with fantastic teams at all our homes that work hard to deliver for our residents. By providing the right care for each resident, while providing continual encouragement, we have shown that challenges can be overcome, and goals achieved leading to happier lives.”

