Dewsbury care provider shortlisted for prestigious Health Investor Award
Competing in the Specialist Care Provider of the Year category is a significant achievement for the organisation. Milewood is celebrated for its tailored approach to supporting residents with learning disabilities, ensuring they are empowered to make their own decisions and lead independent lives. The team works hard and sensitively to create an environment where individuals are encouraged to overcome personal challenges and achieve their goals.
Martyn Heginbotham, Chief Executive Officer of Milewood, said: “Being shortlisted for the Specialist Care Provider of the Year award is a testament to Milewood’s hard work but also a reflection of the positive impact we have on communities across the country.
“We are a small organisation with fantastic teams at all our homes that work hard to deliver for our residents. By providing the right care for each resident, while providing continual encouragement, we have shown that challenges can be overcome, and goals achieved leading to happier lives.”