Dewsbury care home brews up support for St George's Crypt with hundreds of mugs
Ashworth Grange Care Home, in Dewsbury, delivered a mountain of mugs to St George’s Crypt in a heartwarming display of community that answered the charity’s urgent call for essential supplies.
The care home’s team, joined by friends and family, united in a collective effort to gather and donate hundreds of these vital items, ensuring that those facing hardship in the local area receive the support they desperately need.
The handover event was marked by an inspiring moment when Lee, a participant in The Growing Rooms – Leeds’ only residential, abstinence-based drug and alcohol recovery programme – shared his powerful story.
From a past shadowed by struggle to a present filled with hope and recovery, Lee’s journey underscored the transformative impact of St George’s Crypt’s work. His words moved everyone present, shining a spotlight on the charity’s mission to help individuals rebuild their lives, one step at a time.
Sharon Troy, Ashworth Grange Care Home Manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to support St George’s Crypt with their urgent mug appeal. They are in desperate need of these essential items to continue supporting their clients. Thanks to the support of our Ashworth Grange friends and family, we have been able to make a fantastic donation.”
For more information, call 01924 869970, email [email protected] or visit Ashworth Grange - Care Home in Mirfield | HC One.
Ashworth Grange is a 64-bed care home in Dewsbury operated by HC-One. All 64 bedrooms are en-suite, enabling the home to deliver person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible.