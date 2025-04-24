Creative Scene hosts “Celebration of Hope’ weekend of events at Bagshaw Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team from Creative Scene recently hosted a special weekend of events for local communities to enjoy at Bagshaw Museum, Batley.

The weekend started with ‘Kawateen Time’– or ‘Women’s Time’- an afternoon dedicated to women, created by women from South Asian communities. The event included new writing from Abda Khan co-created with local women from Milen Care and Al Hikmah ESOL classes in Batley, folk songs and puppet who from singer/songwriter Kauser and was rounded off by songs which everyone enjoyed joining in with from Yorkshire’s First South Asian Women’s Choir, Song Geet.

The women only event was then followed by a family fun day to celebrate Eid and welcome the start of Spring. With walkabout performances from the Sonia Sabri Company - Mughal Miniatures, The Princess and the Peacock, and games for the little ones inside an immersive sensory room, the Play Tent.

Kirklees based artist Helaina Sharpley created an Olive Tree sculpture, which visitors wrote messages of hope on embossed leaves and attached to the tree.

Start of the Lantern Parade at Bagshaw Museum

A unique textile exhibition - Peace by Piece created by local women and artist Ranya Abdulateef was also on display in the Victorian Gallery for all to enjoy.

As the sunset, the event culminated with a spectacular lantern parade created by Cecil Green Arts with local children and families taking part. Over 80 lanterns featured in the parade with Bagshaw Museum bathed in colours as the backdrop.

Visitors were invited to join in with communal prayer as well as enjoy authentic street foodfrom local vendors.

Iqra Rafiq, Assistant Producer for Creative Scene, said: “It was truly magical to see all the lanterns come together and for the people who made them to take part in the parade. We hope everyone taking part or visiting on the day enjoyed it as much as we did. We ask everyone to follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see a special gallery of images from the event.”

Children enjoying a walkabout performance of The Peacock and The Princess

Megan Bailey, Producer for Creative Scene, said: “It is so special to be able to bring the ideas of local people to life like this, creating special events at the heart of our communities. Huge thanks to all our artists and partners who made it happen. As we plan our next year of events, we’d love to hear from Kirklees groups and organisations who have ideas for creative events and activities with their communities. You can get in touch by emailing us [email protected]”

Creative Scene is a programme of arts, creative activities and events made with and for the people of Kirklees, West Yorkshire. It seeks to encourage more people to experience and be inspired by the arts. It is one of the Creative People and Places projects funded by Arts Council England, the national funding body for the arts, to focus their investment where people are less involved in arts and cultural activities than elsewhere in England.