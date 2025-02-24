Council Tax Support in Kirklees

I’ve recently found myself living alone after the breakdown of my relationship. My council tax bill is due soon, and I’m worried I won’t be able to afford to pay it on my own. I’m already struggling to cover the cost of my other bills. What can I do?

You’re not alone in worrying about struggling to pay your bills. It’s a difficult time for people who are battling rising costs for food and essentials.

There are options available to people struggling to pay their council tax, but you’ll need to find out if you’re eligible. You might be entitled to pay less, or not at all, depending on your circumstances, because councils offer discounts and other reductions.

Firstly, because you’re the only adult living in your home, your council tax bill can be reduced by 25%. For example, if your bill is £1,000 for the year, you’ll only have to pay £750 now. You’ll need to tell your council someone has moved out of your home and the date that they left. You’re entitled to the discount from when they moved out - even if it was a while ago.

When the council works out how many people live in a property, certain people don’t count - they’re called ‘disregarded people’. This includes under-18s, full-time students, long-term hospital patients, people with severe mental impairments, and many more. You can check our website for more information on disregarded people.

In some situations, everyone living in a home is disregarded. If this is the case, the council tax bill will be reduced by half. If everyone in a home is a student or severely mentally impaired, there’ll be no council tax to pay.

If you live with an adult who isn’t disregarded, but who is on a low income or receives certain benefits, you might be able to get a discount called a ‘second adult rebate’. You can find out more about getting a second adult rebate on our website. If you or someone you live with is disabled, this can also affect your council tax banding. If your home has been adapted, you can ask to be placed down one band, for example moving from a Band C to Band B.

There’s also something called Council Tax Reduction, which is designed for people on low incomes. Your council will ask for details about your income and circumstances, to check if you’re eligible. If you are, they’ll reduce the amount of council tax you have to pay.

When it comes to Council Tax Reductions, different rules apply depending on whether you’ve reached State Pension age. You can check your State Pension age on GOV.UK.

If you’re struggling to pay for essentials, your council can reduce your bill further, or cancel it altogether, under what’s known as a ‘discretionary reduction’. This usually only happens if you can provide evidence that you’re suffering severe hardship and can’t afford to pay council tax.

Whatever circumstances you’re in, if you’re struggling with your council tax payments, it’s important to let your council know and get in touch with them at www.kirklees.gov.uk.

If you would like to speak to KCALC about this, call us on 0808 278 7896 (Freephone), visit us in Dewsbury, or use our online web enquiry form at www.kcalc.org.uk/contact-us.