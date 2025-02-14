Complete Training - Celebrating National Apprenticeship Week

By Sarah Hyde
Contributor
Published 14th Feb 2025, 16:33 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 16:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Complete Training are highlighting the importance of learning by supporting and celebrating National Apprenticeship Week to shape the future workforce and enhance skills of people in our community.

This week has been National Apprenticeship Week and Complete Training has been raising awareness and celebrating success stories during this annual event, which aims to raise awareness of the benefits of learning, particularly Apprenticeships.

Complete Training are a provider of choice for Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd where we hear from Paige, one of many of their learners, talk about her learning journey and career progression.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year's focus was on 'Building Skills for the Future' and Complete Training took the lead in ensuring all learners had the opportunity to upskill or refresh knowledge in the rapidly evolving job market.

User (UGC) SubmittedUser (UGC) Submitted
User (UGC) Submitted

Apprenticeships and training provide an amazing and unique opportunity for individuals to gain hands-on experience while earning a wage and working towards a recognised qualification.

During May 2025 Complete Training will be celebrating further with Learning at Work week. Watch this space for more testimonials and exciting news that Complete Training have to share!

Related topics:Work
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice