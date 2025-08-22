Complete Care West Yorkshire shortlisted for three Wakefield Business Awards

Local home care provider Complete Care West Yorkshire has been proudly shortlisted in three categories at the Wakefield Business Awards: Doing Good in Business, Medium to Large Employer, and Multicultural Award.

As a family-run, award-winning care provider in Wakefield and Mirfield, Complete Care West Yorkshire is recognised for delivering high-quality home care services, dementia support, and training for businesses and care professionals through its onsite training facility. The nominations celebrate the company’s commitment to community-focused care, employee development, and inclusive workplace practices.

Managing Director Sara Booth said: "We are thrilled that our team’s dedication to supporting people and communities has been recognised. At Complete Care West Yorkshire, people are our passion and focus. We strive to provide a service that makes a genuine, positive difference every day. We wish all the finalists the very best and look forward to celebrating a night of excellence within the Wakefield business community."

Complete Care West Yorkshire has built a reputation as a leading home care provider in Wakefield and Mirfield, offering tailored support services that prioritise quality, safety, independence, and wellbeing. The company’s team of professional care staff are trained to deliver compassionate care for clients with varying needs, including dementia care, personal care, and palliative support.

Business Awards for Local Home Care Company

The Wakefield Business Awards recognise local organisations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a positive impact on the community. Complete Care West Yorkshire’s triple nomination highlights its role as a business that not only delivers high-quality services but also champions diversity, employee wellbeing, and community engagement.

For more information about Complete Care West Yorkshire, including home care services and training opportunities, visit www.completecarewestyorkshire.co.uk / www.completetraining.uk